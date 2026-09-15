Saints vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens turned in an impressive performance in Week 1 of the NFL season, pushing themselves into the top spot in my weekly NFL Power Rankings in the process.

The Ravens put on an offensive clinic against the Indianapolis Colts, scoring 41 points, and they’re looking to keep the momentum going on Sunday, Sept. 20 in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

After a dreadful first half in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Tyler Shough and the Saints battled back to force overtime and nearly won the game on a two-point conversion attempt in OT.

New Orleans is 5-5 with Shough as the starter since the 2025 season, but oddsmakers have it set as a massive underdog on the road in Week 2.

Derrick Henry (three touchdowns) and Lamar Jackson (one passing score, one rushing score) dominated in Week 1, but there are some injury concerns for the Ravens, who lost Ja’Kobi Lane (wrist) and Zay Flowers (hamstring) during Week 1.

Flowers likely has a better chance to play in Week 2, but he may be a long shot after he did not return to the game on Sunday.

Does that impact Baltimore’s ability to cover in this matchup?

Saints vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Saints +8.5 (-110)

Ravens -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Saints: +285

Ravens: -360

Total

47.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Saints vs. Ravens How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Saints record: 0-1

Raves record: 1-0

Saints vs. Ravens Injury Reports

Saints Injury Report

Oscar Delp – questionable

Cameron Jordan – questionable

Alvin Kamara – questionable

Ravens Injury Report

Zay Flowers – questionable

Ja’Kobi Lane – out

Nnamdi Madubuike – questionable

Teddye Buchanan – questionable

Devontez Walker – questionable

T.J. Tampa – questionable

Saints vs. Ravens Betting Trends

The Saints are 1-0 against the spread this season.

New Orleans is 5-5 straight up when Tyler Shough starts.

The Ravens are 1-0 against the spread this season.

The OVER hit in Week 1 for both of these teams.

Saints vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch

Derrick Henry, Running Back, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry may be 32 years old, but he’s certainly not past his prime.

The star running back absolutely shredded the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, carrying the ball 24 times for 144 yards and three scores. He also had a 19-yard reception.

The Saints struggled against the run in Week 1, allowing Jahmyr Gibbs to pick up 156 yards on 29 carries to go along with two rushing scores. Gibbs and Henry are both elite backs – so this is a tough start to the season for the New Orleans defense – and I expect the Ravens to lean on Henry on Sunday.

If Flowers ends up sitting, Baltimore may deploy a more run-heavy attack, especially since Henry averaged a robust 6.0 yards per tote in Week 1.

Saints vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick

Could we get another high-scoring game in Week 2?

The Ravens combined for 64 points with the Colts in their season opener, and the Saints were right behind them with 61 points in an overtime loss to Detroit.

Shough ended up throwing for 400 yards in the loss, and he’s proven that he can bring this team back into games for a potential backdoor cover (like he did in Week 1) with his arm.

So, I don’t love laying 8.5 points with Baltimore, even at home, with the team likely short-handed on offense.

I believe in this new Baltimore attack with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle calling the plays, and the Ravens have been a leaky defense in recent years, as evidenced by the 23 points they allowed to the Colts even with the game still well in hand.

Jesse Minter may improve this defense as the season goes along, but the Saints are loaded with weapons on offense around Shough with Chris Olave, Travis Etienne Jr., Juwan Johnson and Devaughn Vele.

While this is a high total, we did see a ton of high-scoring games in Week 1. I trust both of these offenses to show up once again in Week 2.

Pick: OVER 47.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .