San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Odds (Does Kyle Shanahan's Group Deserve More Respect?)

Usually, beating the defending Super Bowl champions would be a major boost to a team's outlook in the futures market, but the San Francisco 49ers aren't getting that benefit.

Kyle Shanahan's group is the No. 6 seed in the NFC, and it's eighth out of eight teams in the latest odds to win the Super Bowl this season. San Francisco, which is a 7.5-point underdog in the divisional round against the Seattle Seahawks, is +2000 to win the Super Bowl, and it's the only team other than the Chicago Bears at longer than 10/1 to win it all this season.

The 49ers are banged up, as they've lost Nick Bosa and George Kittle for the season while Fred Warner has an outside shot to return later in the playoffs from a brutal ankle injury. But, San Francisco has lost just one game since Brock Purdy returned to the lineup from a toe injury (Week 18 against Seattle), and it handled the Eagles in Philly in the wild card round.

Despite that, oddsmakers aren't giving them much of a chance against the Seahawks, who have dropped just three games this season and allowed just three points in a win over San Francisco in Week 18. That game decided the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and now the 49ers have to hit the road for two more games (if they win) just to make the Super Bowl.

San Francisco's defense has some major questions since it ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in EPA/Play and DVOA, but the 49ers held Philly to just 19 points in the wild card round. Can the 49ers turn in a similar performance against Sam Darnold?

That would go a long way for their chances of pulling off an upset, but even if that happens, oddsmakers aren't buying them too much in the NFC title game. In the hypothetical lookahead odds, San Francisco would be a 1.5-point underdog in Chicago and a 6.5-point underdog in Los Angeles.

At +2000, the 49ers have an implied probability of just 4.76% to win the Super Bowl this season. Can they prove the betting market wrong?

Here's a look at their odds and the rest of the teams remaining in the playoffs ahead of Saturday's divisional round action.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks: +270

Los Angeles Rams: +320

New England Patriots: +600

Buffalo Bills: +650

Denver Broncos: +700

Houston Texans: +850

Chicago Bears: +1600

San Francisco 49ers: +2000

