Is Saquon Barkley Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Eagles in NFL Week 9)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been banged up this season, suffering hamstring and back injuries that cost him Weeks 5 and 6, and he's played sparingly since returning to action in Week 7.

Barkley played just over 15 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps in Week 7 and 31.9 percent in Week 8, rushing 20 times for 92 yards and two scores during that stretch.

Now, he's off the injury report for Week 9 against his former team -- the New York Giants -- despite missing some practice time in the lead up to this game.

Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) not listed on injury report for Week 9. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 6, 2026

The Eagles have clearly been trying to manage Barkley's reps due to his injuries, but they're facing an uphill battle in this matchup with Joe Milton making his first start of the season at quarterback. So, Barkley could end up playing a bigger role if his body is able to hold up.

Through six games in 2026, Barkley has played just 32.6 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps, carrying the ball 56 times for 274 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and two scores. He's also added seven receptions for 41 yards.

The SI Betting team is targeting the star back in the prop market as the Eagles look to upset the Giants in Week 9.

Best Eagles Prop Bet vs. Giants in NFL Week 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite props for this game, and he's targeting Barkley to find the end zone for this Eagles offense:

Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown (+120)

Saquon Barkley is currently dealing with some injuries, but I’d be shocked if he doesn’t play this week against his former team. He’s suited up in each of the last two weeks, scoring against the Cowboys and Commanders.

Barkley scored two touchdowns in the home game against the Giants last season, and I think he’ll find the end zone again this week. He is one of the Eagles’ few healthy offensive weapons, after all.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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