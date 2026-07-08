Scottish Open Picks, Props, Predictions: Betting on Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy

I know we joke about fifth majors a lot, but the Scottish Open certainly has the feel of a major championship, which proves money doesn’t buy everything. The purse for this week’s event is just $9 million, and yet we have Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and the best and brightest from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV playing alongside each other for the only other event other than a major.

Our job is to try and hit an outright!

The SI Golf betting panel features Inside Sports Network Tap in Birdie podcast host Brian Kirschner, Betting analyst Brad Thomas , The Model Maniac Byron Lindeque , FanSided content director Cody Williams and, yours truly, Minute Media VP of Betting Content Brian Giuffra. Each Wednesday, we post our betting picks for outright and longshot winners, first-round leader, our favorite prop bet and a final score prediction. SI Betting insider Iain MacMillan is off this week.

This is the fifth year the Scottish Open has been played at the Renaissance Club. McIlroy has won here. Chris Gotterup’s star was born here with a win last year. You could say the same about 2024 winner Robert McIntyre. Point is, we’ve seen elite players win here.

Renaissance Club is a modern links course designed by Tom Doak. As the past winners here indicate, this is a big hitter and ball strikers paradise. The greens are large and slow. Proximity on approach is critical to winning here.

This is, of course, the warm-up for the final major of the year. The Open Championship is next week at Royal Birkdale. Scheffler is the defending champion of that event. A win there would save an otherwise forgettable season for the World No. 1. But like the field here, there will be plenty who oppose him there too.

Let’s get into our picks with a full breakdown of each pick below the graphic.

Scottish Open betting picks. | Sports Illustrated

Outright

Brian Kirschner: Tyrrell Hatton +3300 (DraftKings)

I think there is not much more you could want in a golfer than Hatton this week. He is in great form and has a great links history, especially at this course. This LIV golfer doesn’t have to wait until The Open to compete against the world's best and I think he has a great chance to win this week. He is coming off a win at LIV Valderama and a top 10 at the U.S. Open. He is one of the most talented golfers in the field and I think that 33/1 is a great price.

Brad Thomas: Wyndham Clark +3300 (DraftKings)

Is there a hotter golfer on the planet than Wyndham Clark? Hard to argue at this point. Clark has seemingly found gold with his swing, especially the driver. He’s bumped his accuracy up over 67%. He’s putting lights out, and is now a two-time major champion. This course may not be a great fit, but his game is so sharp it’s worth a stab at this price.

Byron Lindeque: Chris Gotterup +2800 (BetRivers)

I think Gotterup is one of the premier wind players on Tour right now and has finished 1st and 3rd in his last two links events, one of them making him the defending champ this week, and the other, the best major finish of his young career. Am I still shell-shocked from an in-person sweat imploding in front of me on the last hole to lose to the man we are betting now? Yes. Am I still shell-shocked that the guy we are betting shot a 62 to beat us? Also, yes. But if you can’t beat 'em, join 'em, and I have had my Gotterup kilt dusted off for some time now.

Cody Williams: Rory McIlroy +1000 (FanDuel)

Brian Giuffra: Matt Fitzpatrick +2100 (DraftKings)

Fitzpatrick had an outstanding 2025 fall season on the UK links, culminating with his playoff win over Rory McIlroy at the DP World Tour Championship. He used that as a springboard for his best season on the PGA Tour, with three wins to date. Now back at a course he was T4 on last year, I think Fitzpatrick is ready to give the locals a showing of his ball-striking prowess. He’s second on Tour in SG: App and SG: Total. He’s gained strokes putting his last three events. I’ll be betting on him this week and next.

Longshot

Brian Kirschner: Patrick Reed +6500 (DraftKings)

I am taking a chance on another golfer who doesn’t typically play on the PGA Tour (at least not until next year). Reed started out the year playing some amazing golf, winning back-to-back DP World Tour starts and having great results in the first two majors of the year. His form has fallen off a bit, but I still think that 65/1 is a great price for a golfer of his caliber.

Brad Thomas: Alex Fitzpatrick +5500 (BetRivers)

Baby Fitz is such a baller. I think people quickly changed their opinion of him after the Zurich Classic win because they want him to win again in quick succession. While that didn’t happen, all he did was play really great golf. Now back across the pond at a course that should be a good fit, I think 50-1 is a price worth taking a stab.

Byron Lindeque: Alex Fitzpatrick +5500 (BetRivers)

Alex Fitzpatrick has finished outside the top-25 twice this year in 15 starts across the PGA/DPWT. The man is the definition of co-sanctioned, having won back-to-back starts at the India Open and the Zurich Classic. It would be poetic for Alex’s first solo PGA win to come on UK soil, in front of his family and friends. Finally getting the comfort and confidence to REALLY burst through with a win and announce himself as one of the game's next great players. Over the last four months, only Scheffler, McIlroy, Clark, FitzMatrick, Rahm, Aberg and FitzAtrick have gained +2 or more strokes on the field. He is an incredible driver of the ball, of which all past winners here recently have been. A. Fitzpatrick is going to win this week.

Cody Williams: Kristoffer Reitan +6200 (DraftKings)

Brian Giuffra: Corey Conners +14000 (Bet365)

I know Corey Conners isn’t likely to win the event, but this number is completely out of line. He’s around +10000 everywhere else, so when I saw a 40% hike on 365, I threw out my thumb and hitched a ride. Conners has played this event all four years since it came to Renaissance and has made the cut all four times, highlighted by a T10 and T19 in 2024 and ‘23, respectively. He’s coming off his best two-week stretch of the year, a T23 at the U.S. Open followed by a T7 at Travelers. He has a history of success at sandy soil courses, specifically on the greens. Give us a thrill and get your name on the leaderboard on Sunday and the investment will be all worth it Corey!

First-Round Lead

Brian Kirschner: Shane Lowry +7000 (DraftKings)

Open Champions and European golfers have dominated this event. I think it’s a great spot for Shane Lowry, who is in half-decent form. This is not always someone that I trust to finish so FRL is a great use of this golfer. Elite iron player who can 100% get hot for a round, I think 70/1 is a great price.

Brad Thomas: Matt Fitzpatrick +4000 (DraftKings)

Fitzpatrick has so much game. He’s consistently been one of the leaders in scoring and approach play. I think he’s due for a first-round lead and this price is fantastic

Byron Lindeque: Wyndham Clark +4700 (DraftKings)

The hottest golfer on the planet, who shot a tournament-best 64 on Thursday at the Shinnecock U.S. Open, is getting priced at +4700 to be first round leader? He shot a 60 to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He just about shot 59 at Pebble a couple of years ago. He is in great form and has the upside to shoot the round of the day at a golf course he has finished 11th, 10th, 25th and 16th at in the last four years.

Cody Williams: Doug Ghim +9200 (DraftKings)

Brian Giuffra: Tyrrell Hatton +4600 (DraftKings)

Hatton’s approach and putting game have been on fire his last two events – a T7 at the U.S. Open and a win at the LIV Andalucia event. Now he returns to an event where he was T6 the last time he played in 2023. He also has a history of success at the British Open. I wouldn’t be surprised if he came out firing and was in contention at week’s end.

Prop Bet

Brian Kirschner: Ryan Fox Top 40 +146 (DraftKings)

I admittedly wrote Fox up for Travelers and he was awful, but I am going right back on a great course fit. Fox is a two-time PGA Tour winner and 4x on the DP World Tour. He absolutely can finish in the top 40 this week.

Brad Thomas: Marco Penge Top 30 +195

If Marco Penge is healthy, this price is incredibly soft.

Byron Lindeque: Alex Fitzpatrick Top 20 incl. ties +200 (BetMGM)

“Alex Fitzpatrick has finished outside the top-25 twice this year in 15 starts across the PGA/DPWT.”

Cody Williams: Alex Fitzpatrick Top 20 incl. ties +200 (BetMGM)

Brian Giuffra: Viktor Hovland Top 20 incl. ties +146 (DraftKings)

Coming off a win and returning to a course where he was T11 last year, I get the feeling Vik’s game is rounding into form once again. If you remember, during his best stretch of golf in 2023-24, it was similar, where his game peaked later in the season, culminating in a dominant Ryder Cup performance in 2023. He was 3rd at the Canadian Open and won the Travelers, sandwiched around a MC at the U.S. Open. I think he’s ready to contend more regularly moving forward.

Winning Score

Brian Kirschner: -18

Brad Thomas: -17

Byron Lindeque: -16

Cody Williams: -16

Brian Giuffra: -17

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.