Seahawks vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Who Wins NFC West?)
The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers both bring six-game winning streaks into Saturday night’s matchup for the NFC West title.
In fact, the Seahawks have won 10 of their last 11 games, with the only blemish coming on the road against the Rams, and 13 of 15 since their Week 1 loss to the 49ers.
San Francisco stumbled in the middle of the season with a 3-4 stretch, but they’ve since won their last six games.
The oddsmakers have this game right around a pick’em at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 18 matchup.
Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Seahawks -1.5 (-112)
- 49ers +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: -120
- 49ers: +100
Total
- 47.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The spread hasn’t changed since the odds opened for this one, with the total coming down two points from 49.5.
Which team will end up on top in the NFC West?
Seahawks vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The 49ers showed exactly who they are on Sunday night against the Bears. Their offense is electric with Brock Purdy hitting his stride, and they have the ability to score every time they touch the ball. With that being said, their defense is truly horrific. Since Week 8, the 49ers are 26th in opponent EPA per play and 30th in opponent success rate. They're also 24th in opponent yards per play for the season, giving up 5.6 yards per snap.
Now, with the NFC West on the line, they have to face the best defense in the conference. The Seahawks lead the NFL in defensive DVOA, while the 49ers rank 26th. If the 49ers' offense can't find a way to move the ball at will against an elite defense, they're going to lose this game. I'll take the Seahawks as short road favorites.
Pick: Seahawks -1 (-110) via Caesars
Defense wins championships, and that includes division championships. The Seahawks have one of the best defensive units in football and are capable of putting some points up as well.
The 49ers may have won 17-10 in Week 1, but both teams have come a long way since then. I’ll back Iain and the Seahawks on the road.
Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 24, 49ers 20
