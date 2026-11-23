The NFC West could have three playoff teams in the 2026 season, but one has stood out above the rest through the first 11 weeks.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers pulled off one of the best wins of the season in Week 11, beating the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 on Sunday night to improve to 9-1. The 49ers are well on their way to an NFC West title, and they’re looking to lock down the No. 1 seed in the conference in the process.

However, a tough opponent is waiting for them in Week 12. The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) are the defending Super Bowl champions and coming out of their bye with a need to win to stay in the mix for a wild card spot in the NFC.

Sam Darnold (quad) appears to be on track to start in this game, but Seattle already lost at home to San Francisco earlier in the year. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that oddsmakers have Kyle Shanahan’s team favored in Week 12.

There are obviously a ton of games early on in the week with the Thanksgiving Day action, but this battle on Sunday could end up being the game of the week.

Let’s take a look at the opening odds and my early lean as the Seahawks look to gain ground on the division-leading 49ers.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks +3 (-110)

49ers -3 (-110)

Moneyline

Seahawks: +143

49ers: -169

Total

47.5 (Over -101/Under -119)

The odds for this matchup have moved a little in the 49ers’ favor after their win on Sunday night against the Vikings.

San Francisco opened as a 2.5-point favorite prior to that game , but the blowout win shifted the odds for this matchup to San Francisco -3. The 49ers already beat Seattle earlier this season, and another win in Week 12 would put the 49ers in a great spot to win the division.

Meanwhile, Seattle is fighting for a wild card spot and would love to pick up a game on the loser of the Green Bay Packers (6-4) and Los Angeles Rams (6-4) game on Thanksgiving Eve. All three of those teams may end up battling for just two playoff spots in a loaded NFC.

It’s early in the week, but the SI Betting team will have picks, props and more for this NFC West showdown.

At this point in the week, I lean with the 49ers at home, as they are starting to get healthy on the offensive side of the ball and Purdy has been a true MVP candidate.

San Francisco ranks No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense and No. 10 in EPA/Play on defense. The Seattle defense (fourth in EPA/Play) will have a major test ahead, and a loss would be a major blow to the team’s chances of repeating as Super Bowl champs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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