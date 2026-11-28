The San Francisco 49ers are looking to keep rolling when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers stumbled a few weeks ago in Atlanta for their only loss of the season, but have since covered the spread in all three of their victories.

Seattle has gotten back on track with two straight wins, but those came against the Cardinals and Raiders. The Seahawks had lost three of four before that.

Of course, the 49ers beat the Seahawks 32-29 in the first meeting in Seattle.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 12 matchup with a final score prediction.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks +3.5 (-118)

49ers -3.5 (-101)

Moneyline

Seahawks: +151

49ers: -179

Total

45.5 (Over -107/Under -112)

Line Movement: The line has moved a key point since the odds opened for this game, with the 49ers now -3.5 after opening at -2.5. The total has also moved by a point from 46.5 to 45.5.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction

I'm a bit surprised to see this total above 45 for this NFC West duel. Just because Sam Darnold is likely back for the Seahawks this week, I don't think that means their offense is going to come back to life. Darnold is just 25th in adjusted EPA per play and 26th in completion percentage over expected amongst NFL starting quarterbacks this season. Pair that with their inability to effectively run the football, and I don't expect Seattle to be able to rack up many points against a strong 49ers defense.

Meanwhile, the 49ers offense, as good as they've been, will now have to face a Seahawks defense that's sixth in opponent EPA per play and first in the league in opponent success rate. Seattle also allows just 4.0 yards per play, which is the lowest mark in the NFL by 0.7 yards.

This total is too high, bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 46.5 (-110) via FanDuel

I agree with MacMillan on the UNDER here. The 49ers can move the football, but Seattle’s defense poses a tough test as well.

I don’t see nearly as many points as in the first meeting between these rivals, but I do think the 49ers come out on top again.

Final Score Prediction: 49ers 27, Seahawks 23

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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