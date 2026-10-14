Seahawks vs. Broncos Odds See Massive Shift to Total Ahead of Thursday Night Football in Week 6

Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night, as the Seattle Seahawks hit the road to play the Denver Broncos in a battle between two 3-2 teams.

Both Denver and Seattle made their respective conference championship games in the 2025 season, though both have struggled a bit on offense in 2026. Denver (24th in EPA/Play) and Seattle (25th in EPA/Play) haven't exactly lit up opposing defenses, and that has caused some major line movement ahead of Thursday's matchup.

Seattle opened as a 2.5-point favorite on the road in this game, and the spread has held steady even though Denver won in Week 5. The real change has come in the total at DraftKings Sportsbook.

After opening at 42.5 on Sunday night, the total has steamed all the way down to 40.5 in this game with the OVER (-112) set as a slight favorite. The UNDER has hit in four of Denver's five games this season, and oddsmakers are expecting another low-scoring affair with two elite defenses facing off.

There are several potential reasons for this total shift ahead of Thursday's Week 6 opener.

Seattle still remains an elite defensive team, ranking No. 1 in the league in yards per play allowed and No. 2 in EPA/Play this season. It also held MVP favorite Brock Purdy to less than 200 passing yards despite a loss in Week 5.

The Denver defense (11th in EPA/Play and success rate) is off to a strong start as well, but the offense has lagged behind. Bo Nix is really struggling in his third NFL season, and Denver is averaging the seventh-fewest yards per play (4.7) in the NFL.

So, oddsmakers are clearly questioning how well each team will be able to move the ball on Thursday.

The Seahawks are just 1-2 since Sam Darnold returned from a glute injury, and the Super Bowl-winning quarterback has thrown five picks over those three games. One wrinkle that could alter the odds is the final injury report for Denver, as three key secondary members -- Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss and Talanoa Hufanga -- are all banged up.

If they all end up sitting on Thursday, it may be a slight boost to the Seattle attack.

For now, oddsmakers are expecting a low-scoring affair, even though Seattle is eighth in the NFL in points per game in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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