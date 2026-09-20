Seahawks vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a mini BYE after beating the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch on opening night. They'll now head to Arizona to take on an NFC West opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals are coming off a huge upset win against the Los Angeles Chargers, taking them down as a double-digit underdog.

You can find the odds and my best bet for this game in my betting preview from earlier this week. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite props for this Week 2 showdown.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jeremiyah Love UNDER 37.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Rashid Shaheed Longest Reception OVER 15.5 Yards (-113)

Jadarian Price Anytime Touchdown (+135)

Jeremiyah Love UNDER 37.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

In the Week 2 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I'm betting on Jeremiyah Love to go under his rushing yards total of 37.5:

Jeremiyah Love ran for 11 times for 41 yards in his first NFL game, but he played in just 42.7% of offensive snaps. Now, he and the Cardinals have to take on the best run defense in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks led the league in almost every single run defense metric last season, and then followed that up by leading the league in opponent rush EPA and allowing the Patriots to gain just 3.5 yards per rush.

It's going to be tough for Love to go over his total on Sunday.

Rashid Shaheed Longest Reception OVER 15.5 Yards (-113)

Rashid Shaheed served as the Seahawks' deep threat last season. In his nine regular-season games for them, he hauled in a reception of 21+ yards in three of them. Even with Drew Lock in at quarterback for them in Week 2, I expect him to throw a deep ball to Shaheed at least once or twice. We only need him to haul in a reception of 16+ yards for this bet to cash.

Jadarian Price Anytime Touchdown (+135)

Jadarian Price played 48% of offensive snaps for the Seahawks in his NFL debut, and I only expect that number to go up this week after he averaged 5.2 yards per carry against the Patriots. It's only a matter of time for him to find the end zone for his first NFL touchdown, and I wouldn't be surprised if his touchdown odds significantly shorten in the coming weeks. Let's bet on him to score on Sunday at +135.

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