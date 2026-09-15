Seahawks vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2

The Seattle Seahawks started their Super Bowl defense with a win, once again beating the New England Patriots. The win came at a price, losing Sam Darnold to an injury that will keep him out for an undetermined time frame.

We can say fairly confidently that Drew Lock will get the start in Week 2 when the Seahawks hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals are fresh off a massive upset win against the Chargers in Week 1. Can they pull off another impressive upset in Week 2?

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (-108)

Cardinals +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Seahawks -220

Cardinals +184

Total

OVER 41.5 (-105)

UNDER 41.5 (-115)

Seahawks vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 20

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Seahawks record: 1-0

Cardinals record: 1-0

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

The Seahawks are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Cardinals

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The Seahawks are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in the Seahawks' last 10 games

The Cardinals are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in the Cardinals' last 10 games

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Key Player to Watch

Drew Lock, QB - Seattle Seahawks

With Darnold likely out for Week 2, the Seahawks will rely on Drew Lock as the starting quarterback. He was solid in relief of Darnold in Week 1, completing 16-of-22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. He doesn't need to be elite for the Seahawks to win; he only needs to limit his mistakes and make the open throws. He's a more-than-serviceable backup that I have complete faith in.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Seahawks in this NFC West duel:

I'm confused by this line. One week, the Cardinals were the favorites to finish with the worst record in the NFL, and then the next week they're just 4-point underdogs to the defending Super Bowl champions who are fresh off a mini BYE? Sure, Drew Lock is likely to start in Week 2; the rest of this roster, specifically the defense, is good enough to win and cover in this game.

I need to see a lot more from the Cardinals before I start considering them anything other than a bottom-five team in the league. Let's not overreact to Darnold being out. Let's lay the points with Seattle.

Pick: Seahawks -4.5 (-108) via FanDuel

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