Seahawks vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3

The defending champion Seattle Seahawks are off to a 2-0 start in the 2026 season, even though Sam Darnold (glute) has played just one series.

Drew Lock has filled in admirably for Darnold, tossing four scores over two weeks to beat the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals. He and Jaxon Smith-Njigba combined for a huge game in Week 2, and there’s a chance Lock will be back under center in Week 3.

While Darnold is ahead of schedule, according to head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks quarterback may need more time to get healthy, especially since the team has a favorable matchup against Washington in Week 3.

The Washington Commanders are off to an 0-2 start, and they lost quarterback Jayden Daniels (dislocated elbow) in Week 2 against Dallas. That paves the way for Marcus Mariota to start in this game, and Washington has won just three of 10 games that Daniels has missed since he was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With Daniels out, oddsmakers have set the Seahawks as seven-point road favorites in this matchup. Seattle is 1-0-1 against the spread in 2026, and it made quick work of the Cardinals on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, my pick and more for this NFC battle in Week 3.

Seahawks vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -7 (-108)

Commanders +7 (-112)

Moneyline

Seahawks: -305

Commanders: +245

Total

40.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Seahawks vs. Commanders How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Northwest Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Seahawks record: 2-0

Commanders record: 0-2

Seahawks vs. Commanders Injury Reports

Seahawks Injury Report

Ty Okada – questionable

Anthony Bradford – questionable

Brandon Pili – questionable

Jadarian Price – questionable

Sam Darnold – doubtful

Zach Charbonnet – PUP

Commanders Injury Report

Jayden Daniels – doubtful

Frankie Luvu – questionable

Brandon Coleman – questionable

Javon Kinlaw – questionable

Sam Cosmi – questionable

Chig Okonkwo – questionable

Nick Cross – questionable

Seahawks vs. Commanders Betting Trends

The Commanders are 3-7 without Jayden Daniels over the last three seasons.

Seattle is 1-0-1 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks are 1-0 against the spread on the road.

The Commanders are 1-1 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 2-0 in the Commanders’ games in 2026.

The UNDER is 2-0 in the Seahawks’ games in 2026.

Seahawks vs. Commanders Key Player to Watch

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Seattle Seahawks

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year, JSN is off to a great start in the 2026 campaign, catching 17 of his 22 targets for 277 yards and four scores.

Smith-Njigba had a three-time game in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, and he’s clearly established a solid rapport with Drew Lock. Over the first two games, JSN has exactly 11 targets in each, and he should remain the focal point of this offense, especially with first-round rookie Jadarian Price banged up.

The Commanders struggled to slow down CeeDee Lamb (nine catches, 153 yards, two scores) in Week 2, and they are 26th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

Whether it is Lock or Darnold under center for Seattle, I expect JSN to continue to build on his red-hot start to 2026.

Seahawks vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick

These teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum defensively, as Seattle sits at No. 4 in the league in EPA/Play while Washington is 26th.

That is a big reason why the Commanders are 0-2, and now they won’t have Daniels leading the way on offense.

Washington’s offense is 11th in EPA/Play this season, and it may take a step back without the former to pick under center. Now, Mariota played well in place of Daniels, completing 11 of his 16 pass attempts for 111 yards and a score against Dallas, but he’s still a downgrade from Daniels.

Plus, this is a much different game, as the Seahawks have arguably the best defenses in the league, holding New England to 10 points and Arizona to seven points in the first two weeks of the season.

Seattle is first in the NFL in yards per play allowed (3.8), and it has an elite pass rush that could cause some issues with one of Washington’s top offensive lineman Sam Cosmi (concussion) up in the air for Sunday.

The Commanders couldn’t slow down Dallas in Week 2, and I’ll gladly bet on the better defense in what may end up being a battle between two backup quarterbacks.

Pick: Seahawks -7 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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