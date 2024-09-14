Seahawks vs. Patriots Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Trust These RBs)
Can the New England Patriots shock the world again in Week 2?
New England is a home underdog against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but it upset the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.
This matchup could be a defensive-minded one, as the Seahawks’ secondary gave Denver Broncos rookie Box Nix (3.3 yards per attempt, two interceptions) some serious trouble in Week 1.
I’m targeting two running backs in the anytime touchdown market in Week 2, even though one left Week 1 with an injury.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Seahawks vs. Patriots
- Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD (+160)
- Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime TD (+125)
Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD (+160)
Kenneth Walker II exited Week 1 with an abdomen injury, but head coach Mike Macdonald was optimistic about his status going forward.
Walker may get a questionable tag in this game, but I still think he’s worth a shot in the anytime touchdown scorer market.
Walker saw 20 carries and three targets in Week 1, tallying over 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the process.
New England did give up a rushing score in Week 1 to Zack Moss, but it shut things down in the passing game. So, I’d rather back the Seahawks on the ground. If Walker sits and Zach Charbonnet starts – he’s also worth a bet.
Charbonnet scored in Week 1, and he’s set at the same odds as Walker (+160) to do so in Week 2.
Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime TD (+125)
We saw a rejuvenated Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 1 after a down season in 2023.
The New England running back carried the ball 25 times for 120 yards and a touchdown, adding three catches on three targets.
The Patriots only threw the ball 24 times, yet Stevenson alone had 25 carries. I expect New England to lean on the running game again in Week 2, especially against this Seattle secondary that shut down the Broncos’ passing Game in Week 1.
As long as Stevenson is in the mix for 25-plus touches, he’s a must bet at plus money.
