Seahawks vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10

The defending Super Bowl champions are in danger of missing the NFL Playoffs a year after winning it all. They have a winning record of 5-4, but they're well behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, and through the first half of the season, they're on the outside looking in on the wild-card picture.

The good news is they're favored to improve to 6-4 in Week 10 when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The bad news is that Sam Darnold will remain sidelined with an injury this week.

The game has also added a new twist to it. With the Raiders trading Kirk Cousins to Minnesota, Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, will now get his first start as a professional.

Seahawks vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -6.5 (-105)

Raiders +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Seahawks -285

Raiders +230

Total

OVER 40.5 (-110)

UNDER 40.5 (-108)

Seahawks vs. Raiders How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 15

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Seahawks record: 5-4

Raiders record: 4-5

Seahawks vs. Raiders Betting Trends

Raiders are 3-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams

Seahawks are 4-5 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-4 in Seahawks games this season

Raiders are 6-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-3 in Raiders games this season

Seahawks vs. Raiders Injury Reports

Seahawks Injury Report

Leonard Williams, DT - Questionable

Brandon Pili, DT - Questionable

Rashid Shaheed, WR - Questionable

Quentin Nelson, G - Doubtful

Uchenna Nwosu, LB - Questionable

Raiders Injury Report

Thomas Booker IV, DT - Questionable

Trey Zuhn III, C - Questionable

Patrick Johnson, DE - IR

Keyron Crawford, DE - IR

Chigozie Anusiem, CB - IR

Seahawks vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch

Fernando Mendoza, QB - Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza will make his first NFL start on Sunday. He completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and only six interceptions en route to both a Heisman Trophy and a national championship for Indiana last year. He showed flashes of brilliance in the preseason, but a regular-season game against the elite Seahawks defense is going to be his toughest challenge to date.

Seahawks vs. Raiders Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for betting the UNDER in this interconference duel:

Betting the UNDER in this game made me nervous based on the fact that the Raiders have the worst defense in the NFL, ranking last in both EPA per play and success rate. With that being said, we may need to blindly bet the UNDER in any Seahawks game with the total in the 40s for the foreseeable future.

The Seahawks offense is going from bad to worse with Sam Darnold out with an injury. They are now 26th in EPA per play and 28th in success rate. Meanwhile, their defense remains one of the best in the NFL. Despite the tough start to their schedule, their defense has allowed a measly 4.1 yards per play, which is the lowest mark amongst all NFL defenses by 0.6.

Give me the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 40.5 (-108) via BetMGM

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