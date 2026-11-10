Seahawks vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
In this story:
The defending Super Bowl champions are in danger of missing the NFL Playoffs a year after winning it all. They have a winning record of 5-4, but they're well behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, and through the first half of the season, they're on the outside looking in on the wild-card picture.
The good news is they're favored to improve to 6-4 in Week 10 when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The bad news is that Sam Darnold will remain sidelined with an injury this week.
The game has also added a new twist to it. With the Raiders trading Kirk Cousins to Minnesota, Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, will now get his first start as a professional.
Seahawks vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Seahawks -6.5 (-105)
- Raiders +6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Seahawks -285
- Raiders +230
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-110)
- UNDER 40.5 (-108)
Seahawks vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Seahawks record: 5-4
- Raiders record: 4-5
Seahawks vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- Raiders are 3-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams
- Seahawks are 4-5 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 5-4 in Seahawks games this season
- Raiders are 6-3 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 6-3 in Raiders games this season
Seahawks vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- Leonard Williams, DT - Questionable
- Brandon Pili, DT - Questionable
- Rashid Shaheed, WR - Questionable
- Quentin Nelson, G - Doubtful
- Uchenna Nwosu, LB - Questionable
Raiders Injury Report
- Thomas Booker IV, DT - Questionable
- Trey Zuhn III, C - Questionable
- Patrick Johnson, DE - IR
- Keyron Crawford, DE - IR
- Chigozie Anusiem, CB - IR
Seahawks vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch
- Fernando Mendoza, QB - Las Vegas Raiders
Fernando Mendoza will make his first NFL start on Sunday. He completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and only six interceptions en route to both a Heisman Trophy and a national championship for Indiana last year. He showed flashes of brilliance in the preseason, but a regular-season game against the elite Seahawks defense is going to be his toughest challenge to date.
Seahawks vs. Raiders Prediction and Best Bet
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for betting the UNDER in this interconference duel:
Betting the UNDER in this game made me nervous based on the fact that the Raiders have the worst defense in the NFL, ranking last in both EPA per play and success rate. With that being said, we may need to blindly bet the UNDER in any Seahawks game with the total in the 40s for the foreseeable future.
The Seahawks offense is going from bad to worse with Sam Darnold out with an injury. They are now 26th in EPA per play and 28th in success rate. Meanwhile, their defense remains one of the best in the NFL. Despite the tough start to their schedule, their defense has allowed a measly 4.1 yards per play, which is the lowest mark amongst all NFL defenses by 0.6.
Give me the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 40.5 (-108) via BetMGM
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use our exclusive bonus code for BetMGM ‘SI1550’, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first bet. If you lose, you will receive your full wager back in the form of bonus bets. You’ll also get a guaranteed $50 bonus bet, win or lose.
Using the same code in MI, NJ, PA, or WV will unlock a ‘bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win’ offer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets