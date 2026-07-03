Sky vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, July 3

The Las Vegas Aces came up short in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on Tuesday night, though they didn’t have star center A’ja Wilson in that game.

The four-time league MVP is listed as questionable for Friday night’s showdown with the Chicago Sky, who are playing their second game in a row against the Aces after losing to them on Sunday. Chicago has been off since then, some much-needed rest for a team that is in the bottom half of the standings through 19 games.

Skylar Diggins and the Sky are just 3-7 in their last 10 games, and oddsmakers have set them as sizable underdogs on the road in this matchup.

While the Aces are the No. 2 seed in the W, they haven’t been as good at home (5-3) as they’ve been on the road (9-2) in regular season action.

So, how should bettors play Friday night’s matchup?

I’m targeting a side and a player prop for the second meeting between these squads in the 2026 campaign.

Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sky +9.5 (-110)

Aces -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sky: +360

Aces: -470

Total

182.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sky vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Sky record: 6-13

Aces record: 14-5

Sky vs. Aces Injury Reports

Sky Injury Report

DiJonai Carrington – out

Rickea Jackson – out

Aces Injury Report

A'ja Wilson -- questionable

Janiah Barker -- out

Dana Evans -- out

Sky vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jackie Young 18+ Points (-171)

In today’s edition of Peter’s Points – my daily WNBA Best Bets column – I shared why I’m expecting a big game from Young on Friday night:

Jackie Young has been on fire as of late for the Aces, and she dropped 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting with A’ja Wilson sidelined in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on Tuesday.

Young has now scored 19 or more points in six straight games, and she’s averaging 16.5 points per game in the regular season. The Aces star has been super efficient after a slow start, knocking down 45.2 percent of her shots from the field and 38.6 percent of her 3-point attempts.

Chicago has struggled defensively in the 2026 season, ranking 11th in both defensive rating and opponent points per game. That sets up well for Young, who is clearly the No. 2 option in this offense behind Wilson.

After clearing this line in just one of her first seven games, Young has hit it in 10 of her last 13 for the Aces.

Sky vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

The Aces beat the Sky by eight points in Chicago on Sunday, but Las Vegas has struggled against the spread this season, going 3-5 against the number at home.

After losing to New York without A’ja Wilson on Tuesday, I’m worried about laying this many points with the Aces against a Chicago team that has scored 99 or more points in three games in a row and 92 or more points in six of its last seven matchups.

Chicago’s offense struggled a lot after Rickea Jackson went down with a torn ACL, but it appears to have bounced back in recent weeks. The Aces are just eighth in the league in defensive rating, so even though they are an elite offensive team, they struggle to string together stops at times.

The 99 points given up to Chicago is evidence of that, and the Sky – to their credit – are 5-4 against the number on the road this season. I think it’s possible they can hang around, especially if Wilson (questionable) misses this game.

Pick: Sky +9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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