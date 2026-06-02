Sky vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

After a fast start to the 2026 season, the Chicago Sky have dropped four games in a row and are trending in the wrong direction with star wing Rickea Jackson (torn ACL) out for the season.

Chicago has dropped to 13th in the WNBA in offensive rating and 11th in net rating heading into Tuesday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup with the Washington Mystics.

Washington (12th in offensive rating) hasn’t been much better on that end of the floor, but the young Mystics are 4-3 against the spread through seven games, making them an intriguing option for bettors in this matchup, even with Sonia Citron (foot) out.

The Mystics are favored by 2.5 points at home, where they have yet to win a game in the 2026 season. Can Kiki Iriafen and company turn things around on Tuesday?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

Sky vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sky +1.5 (-115)

Mystics -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Sky: -105

Mystics: -115

Total

160.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Sky vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): CW26, MNMT, WNBA League Pass

Sky record: 3-5

Mystics record: 3-4

Sky vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Sky Injury Report

Rickea Jackson -- out

Courtney Vandersloot -- out

DiJonai Carrington -- out

Gabriela Jaquez -- out

Mystics Injury Report

Sonia Citron -- out

Alex Wilson -- questionable

Sky vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kiki Iriafen to Record a Double-Double (+130)

Kiki Iriafen has three double-doubles in the 2026 season, scoring 12 or more points in six of her seven games. She’s also pulled down at least 10 boards in four of her seven appearances.

The former first-round pick is averaging 15.0 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, and now she takes on a Chicago team that is 14th in the W in rebound percentage and dead last in opponent rebounds per game.

Since Iriafen is almost a lock to score 10 points, I don’t mind betting on her at +130 to record a double-double. She’s picked up at least nine boards in six of seven games and should dominate the glass against this struggling Chicago squad.

Sky vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I think Washington gets its first win at home in 2026:

The Sky have dropped four games in a row and have really struggled on offense, dropping to 13th in the league in offensive rating.

While Washington isn’t much better on that end of the floor (12th in offensive rating), I believe this young team has a lot of upside going forward with Sonia Citron (out tonight), Kiki Iriafen, Georgia Amoore and others.

The Sky just lost Rickea Jackson for the season, and they’re 0-4 since. Jackson was the offensive engine for this team early in the campaign, and Chicago is coming off a shaky 58-point showing in a loss to Minnesota.

The Mystics haven’t been great at home so far in 2026, but they are 4-3 against the spread while Chicago is just 3-5. I’ll take Washington to win outright and get back to .500 this season.

Pick: Mystics Moneyline (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .