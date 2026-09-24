Sky vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, Sept. 24

The Washington Mystics have shot up the standings with eight wins in their last 10 games, and they are looking to secure a top-six seed on Thursday night against the Chicago Sky.

This is the regular-season finale for both teams, though the Sky are eliminated from playoff contention and don’t have anything to play for on Thursday.

Washington has a young core led by Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin, and they’ve locked up teams on defense, ranking No. 2 in the league in both defensive rating and opponent points per game.

Oddsmakers have the Mystics set as sizable favorites at home on Thursday, and Washington is 14-7 in home games in 2026.

Can it close out the season strong before Sunday’s playoff opener?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.

Sky vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sky +13.5 (-118)

Mystics -13.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Sky: +575

Mystics: -850

Total

168.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Sky vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, CW26, WNBA League Pass

Sky record: 16-27

Mystics record: 27-16

Sky vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Sky Injury Report

Skylar Diggins – out

Azura Stevens – out

DiJonai Carrington – out

Aicha Coulibaly – out

Natasha Cloud – out

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Sky vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kiki Iriafen 10+ Rebounds (-144)

Kiki Iriafen had an eight-game streak with 10 or more boards snapped on Tuesday, as foul trouble limited her to just 17:55 in a win over the Connecticut Sun.

With the Mystics still fighting for the No. 5 seed in the W, I expect a major role for Iriafen in this regular-season finale against the Chicago Sky. The former first-round pick is averaging 9.5 rebounds per game this season, and she couldn’t have a better matchup on Thursday.

The Sky rank last in the WNBA in opponent rebounds per game and 14th in rebound percentage. They’re also without a key frontcourt piece in Azura Stevens for this matchup.

Iriafen has picked up 11 boards in each of her games against Chicago this season, so I love her at this price to reach 10–plus boards for the ninth time in 10 games tonight.

Sky vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading the Chicago offense in this matchup:

The Chicago Sky have several key veterans out of the lineup on Thursday, as Skylar Diggins, Azura Stevens, DiJonai Carrington and Natasha Cloud will all sit against the Washington Mystics.

Washington is the No. 2 defense in the league, allowing just 82.5 points per game this season. The Mystics have held the Sky to 72 and 80 points in their two meetings, and Chicago could take a step back on offense tonight.

Cloud, Stevens and Aicha Coulibaly all played in the 80-point showing against Washington back on Sept. 17, but none of those players will be in action tonight. The Sky are just 13th in the league in both offensive rating and effective field goal percentage, and I expect them to struggle without some of their top vets in action.

Washington has a major incentive to win this game, as a Fever loss and a Mystics win would push Washington to the No. 5 seed. I think this defense shows up in a big way on the final day of the regular season.

Pick: Sky Team Total UNDER 77.5 (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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