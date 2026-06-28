South Africa vs. Canada Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32

The group stage portion of the 2026 World Cup is in the books, and 32 teams remain alive to win the greatest international tournament in sport.

The Round of 32 will begin immediately on Sunday with a match between Canada and South Africa. Many people believed Canada would face South Korea after the Canadians clinched the No. 2 spot in Group B, but South Africa had other plans, pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament to steal South Korea's spot.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Sunday's win-or-go-home match.

South Africa vs. Canada Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

To Advance

South Africa +260

Canada -350 (77.78% implied probability)

Moneyline

South Africa +490

Canada -145

Draw +270

Total

OVER 2.5 (+116)

UNDER 2.5 (-142)

South Africa vs. Canada How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 28

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

South Africa record: 1-1-1

Canada record: 1-1-1

South Africa vs. Canada History and Tournament Results

These two teams have faced each other just once on the international stage. South Africa defeated Canada by a score of 2-0 in an international friendly in 2007.

South Africa

South Africa started its tournament losing 2-0 in the opening match against Mexico. They then scored a late goal to play Czechia to a 1-1 draw. Finally, they beat South Korea by a score of 1-0 in one of the most surprising results of the group stage.

Canada

Canada began its tournament playing to a 1-1 draw to Bosnia & Herzegovina, then followed that up with a 6-0 win against Qatar. Canada fell short to Switzerland by a score of 2-1 in its final match of the group stage.

South Africa vs. Canada Best Prop Bet

Cyle Larin Anytime Goal (+180)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I made the case for betting on Cyle Larin to score for Canada:

I haven't been impressed by Jonathan David in the two games outside of his hat trick against Qatar. In my opinion, Cyle Larin has been the more consistently effective striker for Canada across its three group stage matches. He has also scored two goals already, while collecting nine total shots and four shots on goal. In my opinion, he presents a better value to score at +180 compared to David at +160.

South Africa vs. Canada Prediction and Best Bet

I think Canada is going to win this match by 2+ goals. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

Believe it or not, it's Canada that's currently leading the entire World Cup in expected goal differential per 90 minutes played at +1.77. They have been a strong force in all three matches, but have struggled to convert their chances in two of their three matches. Now, they get to face a South Africa team that has an expected goal differential pr 90 minutes of -0.25, one of the worst marks amongst teams that advanced to the knockout stage.

Canada is listed as a -340 favorite to advance, but are north of 2-1 odds to win the match in regulation by more than a single goal. I think there's plenty of value there for us bettors.

Pick: Canada -1.5 (+210) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $350 in bonus bets if you bet $5 for seven days . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!