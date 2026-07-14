Spain Odds to Win World Cup After Advancing to Final (Spain Set as Odds-On Favorite)

For the first time since 2018, France will not be in the World Cup Final. The French fell 2-0 to Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday, marking the first time since 2010 that they were held without a goal in a World Cup match.

Spain now advances to Sunday's final against the eventual winner of England vs. Argentina. No matter which of the two teams they play, Spain will be set as the odds-on favorite. Let's take a look.

World Cup Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spain -155

England +290

Argentina +370

Spain is set as the betting favorite at -155, an implied probability of 60.78%. That means they will be favored no matter their opponent in Sunday's final. If it's England they face, expect the odds to come down slightly to around the -135 range. If Argentina wins, expect the odds to shift in their favor, settling around -170. Obviously, some things could happen in the match that could change things, such as a major injury occurring for the winning team.

No matter what, Spain will be favored to win its second World Cup in its history. They captured the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, eventually defeating the Netherlands in extra time in the final. The World Cup hasn't gone favorably for them since that win, failing to get out of the group in 2014, and then losing in the Round of 16 in both 2018 and 2022. They can right those wrongs in a hurry with a win on Sunday.

The path for Spain has been far from easy. They played to a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in their first match of the tournament, and then had to defeat tough teams in Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to capture the group. In the knockout stage, they defeated Austria, Portugal, Belgium, and now France. The most impressive thing about this Spanish squad is that they've allowed just one goal the entire tournament, conceding one to Belgium in the quarterfinal.

Can they keep a clean sheet one more time on Sunday?

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