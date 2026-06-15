Spain's World Cup Odds Fall After Draw vs. Cabo Verde; France Now Favored

The first truly shocking result at the World Cup has just taken place. Pre-tournament favorite, Spain, failed to beat Cabo Verde in their opening match. Cabo Verde has a population of just 524,000 and has never appeared in a World Cup. In their first ever match, they managed to play to a draw against the best team in the world.

As a result, the betting market no longer sees Spain as the favorites to win it all. It's now France that holds the top spot on the odds list. Let's take a look.

World Cup Odds After Spain Draw vs. Cabo Verde

Top 20 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

France +450

Spain +500

England +750

Portugal +800

Argentina +1000

Brazil +1100

Germany +1300

Netherlands +1600

Belgium +3500

Norway +3500

Morocco +3500

USA +4000

Colombia +5000

Mexico +5000

Japan +5500

Uruguay +6500

Switzerland +8000

Croatia +9000

Sweden +10000

Ecuador +10000

Make no mistake about it, Spain is still one of the top options, but its odds have fallen from +420 to +500. Spanish fans can take comfort in the fact that Argentina lost outright to Saudi Arabia during the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup, but went on to win the whole thing. This is far from the end of the road for Spain.

Spain's main focus should be to try to win the group now. To do that, they'll likely defeat both Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. They'll be heavy favorites in both of those matches.

While Spain's odds fell, Cabo Verde's odds improved from +250000 to +100000. No one thinks this draw means they can contend for a World Cup title, but squeaking a point out against the top team in the group does a lot for their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

The other two teams in the group, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, will face each other in a match later today. Uruguay is set as the -235 favorite in the three-way moneyline.

Spain's next match will be against Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Cabo Verde will face Uruguay that day.

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