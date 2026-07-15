Spain vs. Argentina Opening Odds for World Cup Final

The World Cup Final is officially set. We have Argentina vs. Spain, the defending champions against the challengers, and Lionel Messi vs. Lamine Yamal.

Argentina came from behind once again, scoring two late goals to beat England 2-1. We now have a few days before the final this Sunday, but the odds for the match have already been released. Let's take a look.

Spain vs. Argentina Opening Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

To Advance

Spain -154 (60.63% implied probability)

Argentina +134

3-Way Moneyline

Spain +130

Argentina +260

Draw +190

Total

OVER 2.5 Goals (+138)

UNDER 2.5 Goals (-170)

Argentina is looking to become the second country to win back-to-back World Cups. The only other country to achieve that feat is Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Meanwhile, Spain is looking to win its second-ever World Cup, having last won it in 2010.

The storyline of the match is going to be Lionel Messi against Lamine Yamal, who represents the next generation of great players. There's a chance this is Messi's last World Cup. Can he win a second, or will Yamal win his first in his first World Cup appearance? Of course, there's the famous photograph we'll see countless times between now and Sunday.

Messi/Yamal was literally prophesied and y’all still bet on France and England smh pic.twitter.com/Nh1UJ2Tx3a — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) July 15, 2026

These two countries have faced each other on the international stage 14 times before. Argentina is 6-2-6 in those 14 matches. The most recent match was a 2018 international friendly that Spain won by a score of 6-1. They faced each other in the World Cup just once back in 1966. The two teams met in a Group Stage match, which Argentina won 2-1.

The World Cup Final will take place this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

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