Spain has yet to allow a goal in this tournament as it heads into the World Cup Quarterfinals against Belgium on Friday afternoon.

The Spaniards drew against Cabo Verde to open the tournament before four straight wins. Meanwhile, Belgium opened the tournament with two draws against Egypt and Iran before scoring a total of 12 goals in its last three matches, including a 4-1 victory to eliminate the USA.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Spain vs. Belgium in the World Cup Quarterfinals on Friday, July 10.

Spain vs. Belgium Opening Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

To Advance

Spain -340

Belgium +260

3-Way Moneyline

Spain -165

Draw +295

Belgium +450

Total

OVER 2.5 (-125)

UNDER 2.5 (+100)

Spain entered the 2026 World Cup as one of the favorites, and it is heavily favored to make it to the semifinals. Its odds of -340 imply a 77.27% chance of advancing past Belgium.

The Spanish are also given a decent chance to win in regulation. The 3-way moneyline price of -165 implies a 62.26% chance of not needing extra time to eliminate Belgium.

Spain has been a mainstay at the World Cup, appearing in 17 of 23 tournaments. It finally won the World Cup in 2010 with a previous best finish of fourth place.

Spain hasn’t done too well since then, though, getting eliminated in the group stage in 2018 and in the Round of 16 in 2018 and 2022.

Belgium has yet to win a World Cup or even make the championship game. It finished in third place in 2018 and fourth place in 1986 as its two best results.

Spain is 12-5-5 against Belgium in over 100 years of history between the two countries. Spain has won five straight against Belgium dating back to 2004, four at the World Cup and one friendly.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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