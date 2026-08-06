Sparks vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, Aug. 6

The Minnesota Lynx are running away with the No. 1 seed in the WNBA, as they’ve lost just six games all season and are on a 10-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s contest against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Lynx are 2-0 against the Sparks in the 2026 campaign, and they’re finally at full strength with Napheesa Collier back from an ankle injury that cost her the first 27 games of the season. Minnesota has two of the league’s best players in Collier and rookie guard Olivia Miles, who is No. 2 in the odds to win MVP.

So, oddsmakers have set the Lynx as double-digit favorites at home against a Sparks team that traded away All-Star Kelsey Plum at the deadline. The Sparks are facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs, and they lost to the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night.

Now, Los Angeles has to play a back-to-back on the road against the best team in the league. Not ideal.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday’s Western Conference battle.

Sparks vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks +15.5 (-110)

Lynx -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sparks: +850

Lynx: -1450

Total

188.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Sparks vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Sparks record: 11-18

Lynx record: 25-6

Sparks vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Lynx Injury Report

Chloe Bibby – out

Sparks vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Napheesa Collier OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-126)

Napheesa Collier has only played in four games in the 2026 season, but she may be back to her usual workload. Collier played a season high 31:27 in her last game, putting up 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

It’s the second time this season Collier has cleared 6.5 boards (she had 10 in her season debut), and she’s picked up at least five boards in every game.

If Collier is going to push 30 minutes again, I love betting on her to clear this prop against a Sparks team that is No. 1 in pace, No. 11 in rebound percentage and No. 13 in opponent rebounds per game this season.

Collier averages 7.8 rebounds per game for her career and has pulled down at least 7.3 boards a night in each of her last three completed seasons. She’s worth a look on Thursday night.

Sparks vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Los Angeles’ putrid defense on the second night of back-to-back:

The Lynx have one of the best offenses in the WNBA this season, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they’re heavily favored against the Los Angeles Sparks, who allow the most points per game in the WNBA.

However, I’m looking at Minnesota's team total in this matchup rather than laying the 15.5 points with the No. 1 seed.

The Lynx have fallen short of 100 points in both of their meetings with the Sparks this season, putting up 96 and 99 points in those contests. They have scored 100 or more points in six of their 10 games during this winning streak, and they are No. 2 in the league in points per game (92.7) this season.

With Napheesa Collier (ankle) back in the lineup, Minnesota is even more dangerous on the offensive end of the floor, and that’s saying something given the team’s season-long numbers. Not only are the Lynx No. 2 in points per game, but they rank third in offensive rating, effective field goal percentage and assist-to-turnover ratio.

The Sparks’ defense has been awful in 2026, ranking 13th in defensive rating while allowing more than 94 points per game. Plus, L.A. is No. 1 in the league in pace, which usually leads to a ton of high-scoring matchups.

I expect a major offensive game from the Lynx, who should extend their winning streak in the process.

Pick: Minnesota Lynx Team Total OVER 102.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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