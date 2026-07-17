Sparks vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, July 17

Both the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky have been underwhelming in 2026, sitting under .500 heading into Friday night’s matchup in Chicago.

Injuries have played a major role for both teams, as the Sky lost Rickea Jackson (who was acquired in an offseason trade with L.A.) for the season due to a torn ACL and the Sparks have been without Kelsey Plum due to a leg injury.

Plum should return this season, but the Sparks have struggled without her, going 3-8 in 11 games. They’re two games over .500 when the star guard is on the floor.

Los Angeles took the last meeting between these teams back on July 10, scoring 102 points in the process. The Sky have struggled against the Eastern Conference (1-7) in 2026, but they’re much better against the West, winning seven of 16 games.

Can they bounce back against the Sparks and pick up a win at home?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop pick and my prediction for the second meeting between these teams in 2026.

Sparks vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks +1.5 (-108)

Sky -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Sparks: +105

Sky: -125

Total

183.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Sparks vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Sparks record: 10-13

Sky record: 8-16

Sparks vs. Sky Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

Kiana Williams -- probable

Kelsey Plum -- out

Sky Injury Report

Skylar Diggins -- out

Rickea Jackson -- out

DiJonai Carrington -- out

Kamilla Cardoso -- questionable

Sparks vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dearica Hamby 8+ Rebounds (-114)

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby had just seven rebounds in her last matchup with the Sky, but I like her at this number on Friday night.

Hamby is averaging 7.6 rebounds per game this season, picking up at least eight in 11 of her 23 games. Now, she takes on a Chicago team that has been pretty awful on the glass.

Chicago ranks 14th in the league in rebound percentage and 15th (last) in opponent boards per game.

Both of these teams also love to push the pace, as the Sky are No. 3 in the league and L.A. is No. 1. That should lead to a few extra possessions – and rebounds – on Friday night.

Sparks vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why bettors should expect a high-scoring game in Chicago:

The Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky combined for 189 points in their first meeting this season, and I’m expecting another track meet on Friday night.

Los Angeles has hit the OVER in a league-high 73.9 percent of its games, and the Sparks are built to play high-scoring games. They rank No. 1 in the WNBA pace, dead last in defensive rating and opponent points per game and are fifth in points per game on offense.

The Sparks have either scored 100 points or allowed 100 points to a team in five of their last seven games.

Meanwhile, the Sky are equipped to play fast-paced games, as they are No. 3 in the league in pace and are bottom five team in opponent points per game and defensive rating this season.

Over its last 10 games, Chicago has really turned things around on offense, ranking fourth in offensive rating and seventh in effective field goal percentage. I expect these teams to push 190 points again after a 102-87 win by L.A. the last time they played.

The OVER is 8-3 when the Sky are at home this season and 9-2 when the Sparks are on the road.

Pick: OVER 183.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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