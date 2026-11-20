Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has transformed the NFC playoff picture since being traded from Las Vegas to Minnesota at the trade deadline, and that’s set up a very interesting Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 11.

The Vikings are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in a neutral site game in Mexico City, and there are a ton of playoff implications at stake. Not only are the Vikings battling for first place in the NFC North, but a win over San Fran would give Minnesota a legit shot at the No. 1 seed in the conference.

A Cousins trade materialized for Minnesota after back-to-back losses to Detroit and Buffalo where Kyler Murray (against Detroit) and Carson Wentz (against Buffalo) showed that they simply aren’t playing quarterback at a high enough level for the Vikings to win a Super Bowl.

That sentiment has changed in the futures market, as the Vikings are now priced around 15/1 to win it all after an upset win over Green Bay in Week 10. The odds for that game shifted in a big way after Cousins was acquired, as the same goes for Week 11 against San Francisco.

Sports Illustrated spoke to several oddsmakers this week to see just how much the Cousins’ acquisition has changed the Vikings’ outlook in this Sunday Night matchup.

How Much Kirk Cousins Impacts Vikings vs. 49ers Odds for NFL Week 11

The Vikings opened as 3.5-point underdogs in Week 11 after their win over Green Bay, but that line has continued to move towards the Vikings, settling at 3.

While that’s a minor move, there’s a chance this line would have been set as far as 49ers -7 if Murray or Wentz was under center on Sunday night.

“Well, if the quarterback play continued to go the way it was before Cousins arrived, the Vikings would have been close to a touchdown underdog, rather than a field goal underdog,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated.

That’s at least a four-point swing in favor of the 49ers, though not every book had that price. BetMGM and FanDuel both told Sports Illustrated that the spread would likely be close to four or five.

“Not too much believe it or not, probably was about a point or so move,” Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM, told Sports Illustrated. The reason being is there isn't a major gap between Cousins and Murray. The main reason for this spread being close is the strength of the defense. Both QBs are capable, it helps Minnesota's future odds more because if one gets injured they have a capable backup to come in.”

It’s interesting to hear about different pricing across the industry, as Fanatics has a much different grade – but similar to DraftKings – when it comes to the Murray vs. Cousins debate:

“We opened up a lookahead line on the day of trade deadline day, it was plus seven,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “And now the Vikings are three-point dogs, just to give you an idea of how highly we rate Kirk Cousins versus Murray or Wentz.”

In his first start with the Vikings, Cousins threw for 207 yards, two scores and one pick, and he has 22 touchdown passes in the 2026 season. There’s no doubt that this Vikings team – which has the No. 2 defense in EPA/Play in 2026 – has a much better chance of competing with San Fran’s No. 1 offense with Cousins calling the shots.

What Would the Vikings vs. 49ers Spread Be in San Francisco?

This game is also unusual because of the neutral site aspect. While this is technically a home game for San Francisco, it likely would be favored by more Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Still, Avello explained that home field doesn’t matter as much as it used to when DraftKings sets the spread for games.

“The Niners playing at home – there's a misconception with home-field advantage,” Avello said. When you look at it across the league, it's only a couple of points. Some teams get a little stronger, and a lot of it has to do with weather. So, the Niners would have been only maybe another point and a half at home, so maybe the line would have been 4.5.”

San Francisco is a perfect 5-0 at home in the 2026 season, so it’ll be interesting to see if Kyle Shanahan’s team can hold up on a neutral field.

The 49ers (8-1) are looking to maintain their lead in the NFC and NFC West, but a loss to Minnesota would bring it back down into the same playing field with other two-loss teams like Chicago and Detroit.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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