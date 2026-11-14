Sportsbook Insiders: Time to Abandoned Preseason Priors? How Oddsmakers Adjusted for Chargers Collapse

It's tough to think of a team in recent NFL history that not only failed to live up to their preseason expectations, but went from potentially contending for a Super Bowl to contending for the No. 1 pick in as short a time as the Los Angeles Chargers.

People had high hopes for this team in 2026, and why not? Justin Herbert has one of the most talented arms in the league, John Harbaugh had seemingly brought discipline and elite defense to the team, and Mike McDaniel, an offensive genius, was brought on to be their coordinator in the offseason. What could go wrong? Apparently, a lot of things.

The Chargers are now heading into their Week 9 Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 0-8 record, the last winless team in the league. Even worse, they've yet to cover the spread, going 0-7-1 or 0-8 against the spread, depending on what closing line you're looking at for their Week 4 loss to the Seahawks.

If you're a bettor like me, chances are you know at least one person who has lost a few dollars betting on the Chargers this season. Either they did so early in the season, or they continue to do it weekly because they "have to turn things around eventually!" or "they can't lose again!".

If nothing else, this Chargers team is an interesting case study of when to abandon your preseason priors. Unless you have a magic 8-ball, you likely expected the Chargers' worst-case scenario to be a borderline playoff team. They have proven to be much worse than that, but at what point do we stop believing in them being a half-decent team and start treating them like the bottom-three team they seemingly are?

Surely you didn't do so after their Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. You likely also held on to hope after their Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Was it their post-BYE loss to the Rams that convinced you to stop betting on them? Figuring out that question can help us determine in future seasons when we should abandon our preseason priors for teams who are both far exceeding our expectations and teams who are failing to come close to our expectations.

To help answer this question, I reached out to some traders and market makers at several sportsbooks across the country. I asked Johnny Avello, the Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, about when he starts to adjust his preseason priors.

"Right after Week 1 ends, we're making changes. Without overreacting, the quicker you make adjustments on teams, the further ahead you are, and that eliminates your catch-up period."

Sure, ideally we can make adjustments right away, but every team has one or two bad games, right? There must be a magic number for when we need to shift our opinions about some teams completely. Both Christian Cipollini, a Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM, and Joey Feazel, the Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook, agree that the time is somewhere between weeks 4 and 6.

Cipollini also admitted that this year's Chargers are one of the biggest changes they've had to make in terms of how they rate a team's preseason compared to the halfway points.

"Usually, being four games in gives you a good idea of what these teams are. Now that we are more than halfway through the season, it’s pretty safe to say this Chargers team is what the product on the field is. Chargers are certainly the most significant change from pre-season rating to current rating (and one of the biggest changes I can remember). You can see it in the spread for them each week - they are treated as a bottom team."

Feazel also said preseason priors are thrown out between weeks 4 and 6, but he's not quite right to say the Chargers are a bottom-three team.

“Around Weeks 4 through 6. By that point, the current season's performance begins to outweigh our preseason expectations. The Chargers are now power-rated in the bottom 5-6 teams, so any remaining preseason optimism has largely been replaced by what they have shown on the field.”

I don't know if it's good or bad news for Chargers fans at this point in the season. With any playoff hopes long gone, being the worst team and getting the No. 1 pick may be the best outcome for them. A FanDuel trader also admitted that while the Chargers are far worse than their preseason expectations, they're not quite a bottom-three team.

"The Chargers are not yet a bottom-three team for us, but they are a bottom-five or six, and we have all but thrown out our preseason priors on them."

The consensus when it comes to holding on to your expectations about a team seems to be that if you still believe a team is good at this point in the season, despite signs pointing to them being bad, you're living in the past. Certainly, by the time we reach Week 6, any notion of how good you thought a team was before the season began should be thrown out the window.

When it comes to the Chargers, if they're not quite a bottom-three team, that must mean they'll win at least a couple of games, right? Maybe, but maybe not. If you want to find out if I think they'll get their first win on Monday night against the Ravens, you can find the answer in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets.

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