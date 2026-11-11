Spurs vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 11

The San Antonio Spurs have won nine games in a row after starting the season 0-2, and they’re heavily favored on Wednesday night on the road against the Chicago Bulls.

Victor Wembanyama and Co. are in the driver’s seat to win the Western Conference this season, ranking sixth in the league in offensive rating, fourth in defensive rating and second in net rating.

While the Los Angeles Lakers have a better record at this point in the regular season, San Antonio has proven it can reach the Finals with this core. Meanwhile, the Bulls couldn’t be further from the Spurs when it comes to contention.

Chicago is just 1-8 this season, and it has very few redeemable pieces on the roster outside of No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson. To make matters worse, veteran Norman Powell is questionable for this matchup with a back injury.

The Bulls have the worst net rating in the NBA (minus-16.2), and they have lost seven games in a row after a 1-1 start.

Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction on Nov. 11.

Spurs vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -15.5 (-105)

Bulls +15.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Spurs: -1200

Bulls: +750

Total

238.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Spurs vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, DAZN (SAS), NBA League Pass

Spurs record: 9-2

Bulls record: 1-8

Spurs vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Maliq Brown – out

Ja’Kobi Gillespie – out

Jayden Quaintance – out

Tobias Harris – out

Devin Vassell – questionable

Bulls Injury Report

Tobe Awaka – questionale

Jaylin Sellers – out

Norman Powell – questionable

Zach Collins – questionable

Spurs vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembanyama 11+ Rebound (-168)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props column for SI Betting , I shared why Wemby is worth a look against this Bulls frontcourt:

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is averaging 11.9 rebounds per game this season, picking up 11 or more boards in seven of his 11 games.

He had an 11-rebound game on Monday against the Phoenix Suns, and now Wemby gets to take on one of the worst rebounding teams in the league in the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago ranks 28th in the league in rebound percentage and dead last in opponent rebounds per game. While there’s a chance that the Spurs win this game by a ton and Wemby sits late in the matchup, he’s still averaging 22.1 rebound chances per game this season.

If he converts half of those into boards, he’ll hit this prop on Wednesday night.

Spurs vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

The Spurs aren’t just on a winning streak, they are dominating teams.

San Antonio has won six of the nine games on this streak by 15 or more points and seven of them by double digits. The Spurs’ net rating is plus-11.6, putting them more than 27 points ahead of the Bulls in the 2026-27 season.

Chicago has four losses by 16 or more points and five losses by 14 or more points in the 2026-27 season, ranking dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and 25th in offensive rating.

When it comes to a matchup like this, I don’t want to overthink it. There’s a chance the Bulls pull off a backdoor cover, but the Spurs have been by far the better team this season and are true title contenders. They should be able to handle this Chicago team – even on the road – on Wednesday.

Pick: Spurs -15.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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