Spurs vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 15

The 2026-27 season has been a nightmare for the Utah Jazz, as they're just 1-12 through 13 games and have lost two of their top players – Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. – for extended periods with injuries.

Jackson and Markkanen both are out on Sunday against the No. 1-seeded San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, who have won 11 games in a row.

The Spurs are looking to get back to the NBA Finals after a monster 2025-26 season where they burst on the scene to earn the No. 2 seed in the West with one of the best young cores in the league.

Oddsmakers have set the Spurs as massive favorites against a Jazz team that will rely heavily on young guards Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson as they look to snap an 11-game skid.

San Antonio is a perfect 6-0 on the road, and it has two wins over the Jazz this season. San Antonio won the first meeting in overtime by six, and it then beat the Jazz by 22 points at home, allowing just 97 points in the win.

Can San Antonio cover the number on Nov. 15?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Spurs vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -15.5 (-114)

Jazz +15.5 (Over -106)

Moneyline

Spurs: -1340

Jazz: +810

Total

225.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Spurs vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (SAS), Jazz+, KJZZ-TV

Spurs record: 11-2

Jazz record: 1-12

Spurs vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Maliq Brown – out

Ja’Kobi Gillespie – out

Tobias Harris – out

Jayden Quaintance – out

Jazz Injury Report

Lauri Markkanen – out

Trey Alexander – out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Kobe Bufkin – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

Jaxson Hayes – out

Harrison Ingram – out

Spurs vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Darryn Peterson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+118)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props column for SI , I shared why I like Peterson to have a big game from beyond the arc:

Jazz rookie Darryn Peterson has been forced into a bigger role with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen out, and the No. 2 overall pick is thriving.

Peterson is averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game over his last five games, shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3.

He has a tough matchup against the Spurs defense on Sunday, but San Antonio does rank 27th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage. Peterson is taking 8.8 3-pointers per game over his last five contests, making three or more in four of them.

Overall, he has seven games with three or more made 3-pointers, shooting 35.8 percent from deep in those games. I’m buying him at plus money on Sunday.

Spurs vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

San Antonio has only covered this number in one of the two meetings between these teams, but the Jazz have basically a third-string frontcourt on Sunday.

Jackson, Markkanen, Nurkic and Hayes have all been ruled out, leaving Utah with very few options to deter the Spurs at the rim and – of course – guard an MVP candidate in Wembanyama.

Utah has covered the spread in just three of 13 games this season, which is the worst mark in the NBA.

This is a battle between the No. 28 team in net rating (Utah) and the No. 1 team (San Antonio), which has posted an average scoring margin of plus-13.2 in the 2026-27 season.

I’m not going to overthink this matchup with the Jazz down several rotation players. I’ll take the Spurs to win and cover on Sunday.

Pick: Spurs -15.5 (-114 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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