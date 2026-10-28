Spurs vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 28

The 2026-27 season has gotten off to a rough start for the Utah Jazz.

Not only are they 1-3 through four games, but star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered a torn MCL on Monday in a loss to Memphis and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks. He joins starting center Jusuf Nurkic on the injured list for a Jazz team that had play-in tournament hopes entering the season.

The Jazz are home underdogs on Wednesday, as the defending Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs come to town.

This is the second night of a back-to-back for Victor Wembanyama and Co. who blew out the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The Spurs are 2-2 this season, and this is one of their easier matchups after they opened the year with Oklahoma City, Houston and Dallas.

Darryn Peterson and Keyonte George are both going to have bigger roles on offense with Jackson Jr. out, but can they compete with the Spurs’ guard trio of Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this early-season test for a short-handed Utah team.

Spurs vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -13.5 (-105)

Jazz +13.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Spurs: -650

Jazz: +470

Total

233.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Spurs vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN SAS, Jazz+, KJZZ-TV, NBA League Pass

Spurs record: 2-2

Jazz record: 1-3

Spurs vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Jazz Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Kobe Bufkin – out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Lauri Markkanen – questionable

Jaxson Hayes – questionable

Harrison Ingram – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

Spurs vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Dylan Harper 15+ Points (-165)

Earlier today, I shared in our NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Dylan Harper is undervalued against Utah:

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper fell short of this number for the first time in the 2026-27 season on Tuesday, shooting 6-for-7 from the field and scoring 13 points in a blowout win over the Sacramento Kings.

Harper and the rest of the Spurs’ starters all saw their minutes fall in a blowout win, and I expect the second-year guard to see a few more touches on Wednesday in a road date against the Utah Jazz.

This season, Harper is still averaging 18.3 points on 14.3 shots per game, shooting an impressive 52.6 percent from the field. The Jazz lack an elite guard/wing defender with young players Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson manning their backcourt spots. Plus, Jaren Jackson Jr. (torn MCL) is out for this game and won’t be at the rim to deter shots.

That’s a great sign for the Spurs and Harper, and moving this line down to 15+ allows for a little room for error in case he plays less on the second night of a back-to-back.

Spurs vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

The Jazz could be extremely short-handed in this game if Markkanen gets ruled out, and they’re already off to a terrible start in the 2026-27 season.

Not only are their two anchors down low (JJJ and Nurkic) sidelined, but the Jazz rank 25th in defensive rating, 24th in net rating and 17th in offensive rating through four games. They now face an elite Spurs defense that just blew out an overmatched Sacramento team on Tuesday night and was able to rest all of its starters in the fourth quarter.

So, I think the Jazz are on blowout alert on Wednesday.

Utah has fallen short against Memphis (twice) and the Los Angeles Lakers while barely squeaking by the New Orleans Pelicans. I can’t imagine George and Peterson slowing down the trio of De’Aaron Fox, Harper and Stephone Castle, and the Jazz already are weakened in the frontcourt even if Markkanen does suit up.

The Spurs had a tough stretch to open the season, but they should handle business with another easier game on Wednesday.

Pick: Spurs -13.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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