Spurs vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 9

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have won eight games in a row and are favored on the road on Monday night in a matchup with Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns got off to a rough 1-5 start, but they’ve won two games in a row – including an upset of Houston – since then, putting them in the mix for the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

Still, the lineup of Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Miles Bridges and Dillon Brooks isn’t the smoothest fit in the world, and the Suns remain without starting center Mark Williams.

That could be a major problem against Wemby and the Spurs, who are third in the league in net rating and are blowing just about everyone out after back-to-back losses to OKC and Houston to open the season.

San Antonio has listed Devin Vassell as questionable for this game, but that hasn’t moved the line much, as the Spurs are favored by 8.5 points.

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction as both of these teams look to extend their winning streaks on Monday.

Spurs vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -8.5 (-114)

Suns +8.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Spurs: -359

Suns: +286

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Spurs vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 9

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (SAS), Arizona’s Family 3TV, NBA League Pass

Spurs record: 8-2

Suns record: 3-5

Spurs vs. Suns Injury Report

Spurs Injury Report

Jayden Quaintance – out

Tobias Harris – out

Devin Vassell – questionable

Maliq Brown – out

Ja’Kobi Gillespie – out

Suns Injury Report

Mark Williams – out

Jordan Goodwin – questionable

Spurs vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembanyama OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-114)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m targeting Wemby to have a big game on the glass:

This season, Victor Wembanyama is averaging 12.0 rebounds on 22.8 rebound chances per game, and he has a great matchup against the Suns on Monday night.

Phoenix is dead last in the NBA in rebound percentage and 25th in opponent rebounds per game through the first few weeks of the season. The Suns have lost starting center Mark Williams to open the year, and Khaman Malauch and Oso Ighodaro simply haven’t been good enough on the boards.

Wemby has 12 or more rebounds in five of his 10 games in the 2026-27 season, though he does have three games with less than 10 rebounds. If the Spurs get up big, there’s a chance the MVP candidate sits quite a bit in this game, as he’s played less than 30 minutes in three of his four games this month.

Still, the fact that Wembanayma is averaging well over 20 rebound chances per game gives him an extremely high floor when it comes to this market. I’ll take him to dominate this Suns team that is allowing nearly 17 rebounds per game to the center position this season.

Spurs vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

Can the Spurs win a ninth game in a row on Monday?

San Antonio is a massive favorite on the road against the Suns, and it should be able to take care of business with most of the rotation expected to play ( Harris is out and Vassell is questionable).

The Suns have really struggled in the 2026-27 season, ranking 27th in defensive rating, 23rd in net rating and they’ve won just three of eight games. The Suns are on a two-game winning streak, but they aren’t on the same level as this Spurs team that has the third-best net rating in the NBA (plus-10.1) in the 2026-27 season.

San Antonio should be able to attack the paint with Mark Williams (shoulder) still out for the Suns, and Phoenix only has one really impressive win – against Houston – in the 2026-27 campaign.

The Suns are also just 2-6 against the spread, failing to cover in five of their six games as underdogs. I’ll gladly take the Spurs to extend their winning streak on Monday night.

Pick: Spurs -8.5 (-114 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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