The first weekend of the NHL Playoffs is in the books, and seven of the eight series are underway. The Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks are the final series that's yet to open, with Game 1 set to take place on Monday night.

With the majority of series having already begun, let's take a look at the latest odds to win the Stanley Cup and how things have changed since the opening weekend.

Stanley Cup Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Avalanche +280

Hurricanes +420

Lightning +700

Golden Knights +1000

Sabres +1200

Wild +1200

Oilers +1300

Canadiens +1700

Stars +2000

Senators +2000

Flyers +3000

Penguins +4000

Mammoth +4500

Ducks +5000

Bruins +6500

Kings +10000

Many people believed that the series between the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars would be one of the best series of the opening round, and it was the Wild who grabbed the Game 1 win on the road. As a result, the Stars moved from +1000 to win the Stanley Cup to +2000. The Wild have leapfrogged them, improving their odds from +1800 to +1200. The Wild are now -205 favorites to win the series, but the Stars can get fully back in the mix with a win at home in Game 2 tonight.

The closest series in the Eastern Conference is the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and we saw a similar outcome in Game 1of the battle of Pennsylvania. The Flyers pulled off the upset on the road, and as a result, have improved their odds from +7000 to +3000 to win the Stanley Cup, while the Penguins dropped from +2500 to +4000. The Flyers are now -178 favorites to win the series heading into tonight's Game 2.

The usual suspects are still atop the odds list. The Avalanche and Hurricanes are set as the top two favorites to win it all. The Tampa Bay Lightning lost Game 1 in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens, and while their odds fell from +500 to +700, they're still third on the odds list to win the Cup and -115 favorites to win the series.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets back if your first $5 bet wins. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!