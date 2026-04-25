Stars vs. Wild Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 4

The Minnesota Wild threw the first punch in this series with a 6-1 victory in Game 1, but the Dallas Stars fought back to take the next two, including Game 3 in double overtime on the road.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Stars vs. Wild in Game 4 on Saturday, April 25.

Stars vs. Wild Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Stars +1.5 (-218)

Wild -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline

Stars +114

Wild -135

Total

5.5 (Over -135/Under +114)

Stars vs. Wild Starting Goalies

Stars: Jake Oettinger (2-1, 2.85 GAA, .888 SV%)

Wild: Jesper Wallstedt (1-2, 2.27 GAA, .916 SV%)

Stars vs. Wild How to Watch

Date: Saturday, April 25

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Grand Casino Arena

How to Watch (TV): TBS, truTV, HBO Max, FDSNNO, Victory+, FDSNWI

Stars record: 2-1

Wild record: 1-2

Stars vs. Wild Best NHL Prop Bets

Stars Best NHL Prop Bet

Miro Heiskanen OVER 0.5 Assists (+105)

Miro Heiskanen returned from injury for Game 1 of the playoffs, and the Stars are sure glad he did. He has an assist in all three games thus far, including on the double-overtime winner on Wednesday night.

Heiskanen had 54 assists in 77 games in the regular season, including in three of the four games against the Wild. In fact, the only game against Minnesota this year in which he hasn’t recorded an assist was when he played just 5:45 before getting injured earlier this month.

I’d also take a shot on Heiskanen to record a power-play point at +240. The Stars power play is clicking, and all three of the defenseman’s assists have come on the man advantage in this series.

Stars vs. Wild Prediction and Pick

The Stars had their usual Game 1 struggles to open the series, but they’ve been the better team for most of the last two games. They also have playoff experience on their side, and they’re now 25-9-8 on the road this season after the Game 3 win.

I think this game should be closer to a pick’em on Saturday evening in Minnesota. The Wild haven’t shown enough to be -135 favorites, in my opinion, so I’m backing the road underdog here.

If the Stars can get anything going at 5-on-5, this could be a short series.

Pick: Stars +114

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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