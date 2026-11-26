Benching Aaron Rodgers didn’t have much of an effect on the odds for the Steelers home game against the Broncos. Rodgers lambasting Steelers coach Mike McCarthy sure did, though.

After news broke Tuesday night that Rodgers was being benched for Mason Rudolph, the Steelers went from +3-point home underdogs to +3.5 on DraftKings. However, after Rodgers went on his unforgettable rant ripping McCarthy on the Pat McAfee show, the Steelers spread moved a full point. They are now +4.5 with -110 odds on DK.

Rodgers Rant Most Valuable Player

I wrote yesterday how surprised I was Rodgers getting benched for Rudolph hadn’t moved the spread more. Rudolph’s last start came in 2025 in a losing effort against the Bears. He threw for 171 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. He’s 9-9 as a starter overall, but has gone 1-5 in his last six starts.

While Rodgers hasn’t looked good for the last several weeks, he has led the Steelers to a 6-4 record, completing 60.9% of his passes and throwing 16 TDs against 6 interceptions. That would be a career-best season for Rudolph.

That said, clearly his rant weighs more on the betting lines than his play. His rant was worth a full point. His benching got the half-point treatment.

Earlier in the week, it was reported by Patrick Everson that the Steelers were getting over 70% of the total spread money bet on them. Perhaps some sharp money came in on the Broncos. Or perhaps oddsmakers see a dumpster fire ignited by Rodgers and no way to put it out.

I asked SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan for his take and he said his Packers +3 bet, made on Monday before all the drama unfolded, was “dead.” I agreed with him before the Rodgers rant. After it, I wonder if the team will actually come out on fire. If they don’t, that’s a further indictment of McCarthy. I'm not betting on this game.

Here’s what Mac wrote in his original write up on the game.

It might be time to sell some Broncos stock and take the points with the Steelers at home. Pittsburgh has been far better on their home field this season, sporting a net yards per play of +0.9 at Acrisure Stadium and a -1 net yards per play when on the road.

The Broncos' offense is going to come back to haunt them at points this season. They rank 24th in success rate, and Bo Nix is now 23rd in the league in completion percentage over expected.

Their defense may also have some red flags. We all assumed that they were going to be elite again this season, and we chalked up their early-season issues to a tough schedule, but allowing a Fernando Mendoza-led Raiders team to put up a fight against them on Sunday was baffling. Denver has specifically struggled to stop the run, ranking 26th in opponent EPA per rush. That's especially noteworthy considering the Steelers rank first in rush EPA and sixth in rush success rate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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