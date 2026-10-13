Steelers vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers have quietly gotten off to a strong start to their season, sporting a 3-2 record through the first five weeks. They have a chance to improve to 4-2 when they head to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in Week 6 action.

The Buccaneers got their first win of the season last week, upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. They'll look to pull off another upset coming off a mini BYE.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this interconference duel.

Steelers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Steelers -2.5 (-115)

Buccaneers +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Steelers -144

Buccaneers +122

Total

OVER 40.5 (-105)

UNDER 40.5 (-115)

Steeelers vs. Buccaneers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 18

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Steelers record: 3-2

Buccaneers record: 1-4

Steelers vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends

The Steelers are 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

The Steelers are 3-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 3-2 in Steelers games this season

The Buccaneers are 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 3-2 in Steelers games this season

Steelers vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports

Steelers Injury Report

Ben Skowronek, WR - Out

Rico Dowdle, RB - Questionable

Jamel Dean, CB - Questionable

Roman Wilson, WR - Out

Michael Pittman Jr., WR - IR

Buccaneers Injury Report

David Sills V, WR - IR-R

Antoine Winfield Jr., S - Doubtful

Baker Mayfield, QB - Out

Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable

SirVocea Dennis, LB - Questionable

Steelers vs. Buccaneers Key Player to Watch

Jaylen Warren, RB - Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren has been fantastic for the Steelers this season, and he's a big reason why Pittsburgh has a winning record. He has racked up 410 yards on 70 carries, good for 5.9 yards per carry. He also leads the team in receiving yards, recording 230 yards on 19 receptions. He has been their offensive MVP and will continue to be the rest of the season.

Steelers vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER in this AFC vs. NFC matchup:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense may be the most underrated unit in the NFL. They rank sixth in opponent EPA per play and seventh in opponent rush success rate, which is hugely important when it comes to slowing down the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense.

At the same time, let's also not think the Buccaneers' offense found its stride by scoring against the Cowboys last Thursday night, as Dallas has a defense that a JV team could move the ball against. Even if Baker Mayfield returns to the lineup, his first few starts of the season gave me little confidence in his game. He's dead last amongst starting quarterbacks in adjusted EPA per play this season.

Several signs are pointing to this game being a low-scoring affair, so I'm going to bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 40.5 (-115) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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