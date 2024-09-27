Steelers vs. Colts Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4
The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun their season with an improbable 3-0 record and will head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in an AFC showdown.
If you like touchdowns, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down two players you should consider placing a bet on to find the end zone in this Sunday showdown. Let's dive into it.
Steelers vs. Colts Touchdown Bets
- Michael Pittman Jr. Touchdown (+220)
- Pat Freiermuth Touchdown (+295)
Michael Pittman Jr. Touchdown (+220)
Michael Pittman Jr. still hasn't had his breakout game this season, but the targets and receptions are there to the point we can expect it to come sooner rather than later. He has eight more targets than anyone else on the Colts with 20 and two more receptions with 11.
His first touchdown of the season could finally come this weekend against the Steelers and it's a pretty good bet to place at +220 odds.
Pat Freiermuth Touchdown (+295)
George Pickens is the clear No. 1 option in the passing game for the Steelers, but it's the tight end, Pat Freiermuth, who's No. 2. He's second on the team in both targets (13) and receptions (12) so it's only a matter of time before he scores his first touchdown of the year.
He may present the best value on the entire board in this game with almost 3-1 odds to score a touchdown.
