Steelers vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2

For the second season in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots match up early in the year.

Last season, Rodgers and the Steelers knocked off Drake Maye and the Pats, but New England ended up taking advantage of an easy schedule and made the Super Bowl.

This season will feature a much tougher path for the Pats, and they learned that the hard way in Week 1. New England lost 13-10 to the Seattle Seahawks, even though Sam Darnold went down with an injury on the first series.

Drake Maye (three interceptions) sealed the loss for the Pats with a few late picks, and the team lost A.J. Brown to an ankle injury in the second half. Not great.

Pittsburgh survived a Week 1 battle with a short-handed Atlanta Falcons team, and Aaron Rodgers and Co. are hoping to remain in the mix to win the AFC North after making the playoffs in 2025.

Let’s take a look at the odds, injury reports, betting trends, picks and more for this Week 2 battle between two potential playoff teams in the AFC.

Steelers vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Steelers +5.5 (-110)

Patriots -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Steelers: +195

Patriots: -238

Total

41.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Steelers vs. Patriots How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gillette Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Steelers record: 1-0

Patriots record: 0-1

Steelers vs. Patriots Injury Reports

Steelers Injury Report

Joey Porter Jr. – questionable

Patriots Injury Report

Ben Brown – questionable

TreVeyon Henderson – questionable

A.J. Brown – injured reserve

Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Trends

The Steelers are 1-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots are 1-0 against the spread this season.

The UNDER is 1-0 in New England’s games in 2026.

The UNDER is 1-0 in the Steelers’ games in 2026.

New England was 6-2-1 against the spread when favored at home last season.

Steelers vs. Patriots Key Player to Watch

Drake Maye, Quarterback, New England Patriots

Drake Maye struggled mightily in Week 1 against the Seahawks, throwing three picks – including one on the final drive – to seal the loss for the Pats.

Maye has really struggled dating back to the postseason in the 2025 campaign, and now he’s without his top wideout in A.J. Brown (ankle, injured reserve).

This is not an easy matchup against T.J. Watt and a Pittsburgh defense that shut down the Falcons’ passing game, although Cooper Rush was at quarterback. Maye has fallen way back in the odds to win MVP this season, and he needs a bounce-back showing to shake off some of the questions about his play being schedule-dependent in 2025.

Steelers vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick

New England has much higher expectations after a Super Bowl appearance than the Steelers with an aging Aaron Rodgers, but I’m not exactly buying the Patriots at this price in Week 2.

Maye and the offense struggled to get anything going against Seattle, and the Steelers allowed just 4.2 yards per play (fifth in the league) in their Week 1 matchup with Atlanta.

The Patriots have a much better offense than the Falcons with Cooper Rush under center, but the loss of Brown looms large for this team going forward. Can Maye establish a connection with Romeo Doubs to help move this offense? New England threw for just 178 yards in Week 1, and Rhamondre Stevenson struggled to get much going on the ground.

I don’t love the Steelers offense, but Aaron Rodgers doesn’t make a ton of mistakes with the football. He won’t lead an elite offense at this stage in his career, and he may not need to for the Steelers to be serviceable in 2026.

I’ll take the points in this matchup, as I feel New England is a little overvalued after a shaky Week 1.

Pick: Steelers +5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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