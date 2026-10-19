Is Stefon Diggs Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. 49ers in NFL Week 6)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed Week 5 against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury, but he has a chance to return in Week 6 on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Diggs was able to practice late in the week, and he's officially questionable for this primetime game.

Stefon Diggs (hamstring) listed questionable for Week 6. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 17, 2026

This season, the veteran receiver has been a key piece of a Washington passing game that has been forced to use three quarterbacks due to injuries. Diggs has been targeted 31 times, catching 18 passes for 170 yards and three scores.

He and Terry McLaurin both haven't been healthy together for most of the season, which has limited the ceiling for this offense. If Diggs is able to play, he should operate as the No. 2 option to McLaurin.

Overall, Diggs has played 59.5 percent of the offensive snaps for Washington in 2026.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Commanders with Diggs' status up in the air for Week 6.

Best Commanders Prop Bet vs. 49ers in NFL Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (+170)

Terry McLaurin missed Week 4 with a hamstring issue, but he played over 58 percent of Washington’s snaps in Week 5, catching all four of his targets for 62 yards.

Daniels being back in the lineup boosts this entire offense, and is worth noting that McLaurin scored in Week 3 with Marcus Mariota under center, a sign that he was starting to heat up in 2026.

The star wideout should get a ton of work against a San Fran defense that is worse against the pass (13th in EPA/Pass) than the run (fifth in EPA/Rush). With Stefon Diggs (hamstring banged up), McLaurin should lead the Washington passing game on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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