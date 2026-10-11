Is Stefon Diggs Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Commanders in NFL Week 5)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs has gotten off to a strong start in the 2026 season, but he will not play on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Diggs has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury while fellow receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is considered a game-time decision.

#Commanders coach Dan Quinn tells reporters that WR Stefon Diggs is out Sunday vs the #Giants. Jayden Daniels is good to go, while WR Terry McLaurin is headed in a good direction. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2026

So, Washington could be extremely short-handed at the position in Week 5 against a New York team that currently has the best record in the NFC East.

Through four weeks, Diggs has 18 catches (on 31 targets) for 170 yards and three scores. He's played 59.5 percent of Washington's offensive snaps, which leaves a pretty big void for the team ahead of Week 5.

Antonio Williams, Dyami Brown and Treylon Burks should all see bigger workloads in Week 5, especially if McLaurin misses a second game in a row.

With Diggs out, here's how I'm targeting this Washington receiving corps on Sunday.

Best Commanders Prop Bet vs. Giants in NFL Week 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (+235)

There’s a chance McLaurin misses this game, but I do like his touchdown odds at +235 in Week 5.

The Giants are a middle-of-the-pack defense against the pass (15th in EPA/Pass), and they’ve allowed the sixth-most passing scores in the league (nine) through four weeks.

With Jayden Daniels back at quarterback, the Washington offense should see a boost in this game, and McLaurin may be used as a red-zone threat if his snaps are limited.

The star wideout had his best showing of the season in Week 3 against Seattle and found the end zone for the first time in 2026. He’s worth a shot on Sunday since he has the sixth-best odds of any player to find the end zone in Giants vs. Commanders.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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