Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Clippers)

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry missed 27 games in the second half of the season with a knee injury, but he's off the injury report and expected to play on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA's Play-In Tournament.

Curry has played in four of Golden State's last five games, including a loss to the Clippers on Sunday. The star guard has not played more than 28:39 in a game since returning, but he could see his role expand with the Warriors chasing a playoff berth.

This season, Golden State struggled without the two-time league MVP, going 13-26 in the 39 games that he missed. When Curry played, the Warriors were five games over .500 (24-19).

Curry still had a strong regular season statistically, averaging 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc. That makes him an interesting prop target on Wednesday, especially if the Warriors extend his minutes.

Best Steph Curry Prop Bet vs. Clippers

Steph Curry OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-161)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Curry is a great prop target against Los Angeles:

After missing 27 games in a row with a knee injury, Curry has integrated himself back into the lineup over the last two weeks, and he’s shot the ball well for Golden State.

Curry has made four or more shots from deep in three of his four games since returning to the lineup, and the star guard is extremely undervalued in this market. The greatest shooter of all time almost always is set at 4.5 3-pointers or higher, so I’m jumping on the OVER.

Curry finished the regular season averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers per game, knocking down 39.3 percent of his attempts overall. He should see a slightly expanded role on Wednesday after playing less than 30 minutes in each of his first four games back in the lineup.

The Clippers are just 22nd in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and in the bottom half in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game. I will gladly back Curry, who was 4-for-9 from deep in Sunday’s matchup against L.A.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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