Storm vs. Aces Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for WNBA Playoffs Game 2
The back-to-back defending champion Las Vegas Aces started their 2024 playoff run on a high note, beating the Seattle Storm by 11 points on Sunday in Las Vegas.
A’ja Wilson – who was named the 2024 league MVP earlier in the day – led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds, but the play of point guard Chelsea Gray (16 points, seven assists) stood out after she had an up and down regular season.
Seattle’s offense struggled mightily on Sunday, scoring just 67 points. As a team, the Storm shot 25.0 percent from 3 and 36.8 percent overall, with leading scorer Jewell Loyd scoring just six points.
Skylar Diggins-Smith (5-for-15), Gabby Williams (6-for-15) and Nneka Ogwumike (6-for-17) all did not shoot the ball efficiently either in Game 1.
Can the Aces continue to dominate defensively and advance to the semifinals? Oddsmakers believe so, favoring Las Vegas by nine points on Tuesday night.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Game 2.
Storm vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Storm +9 (-110)
- Aces -9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: +320
- Aces: -410
Total
- 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 24
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Las Vegas leads 1-0
Storm vs. Aces Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Ezi Magbegor – day-to-day (concussion)
One of the key pieces of this Seattle team, Magbegor did not play in Game 1 due to her concussion and could miss Game 2 as well if she isn’t cleared.
Aces Injury Report
- Queen Egbo – day-to-day (illness)
Storm vs. Aces Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd: After averaging 19.7 points per game on just 36.0 percent shooting in the regular season, Loyd struggled mightily in Game 1, shooting just 2-for-8 and scoring six points. If Seattle is going to have a shot to pull off an upset in Game 2, Loyd has to score at a high level – efficiently – for the Storm to get it done.
Las Vegas Aces
Chelsea Gray: The 2024 season was a tough one for Chelsea Gray, as she got a late start due to an injury, but she looked like the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP on Sunday. Gray shot 5-for-10 from the field and scored 16 points (while adding seven dimes) to lead the Aces to a Game 1 win. If Gray can continue that level of play, the Aces are going to be a tough out this postseason.
Storm vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
The Aces are now over .500 against the spread at home (11-10) this season, and they didn’t even play their best game on Sunday to easily take down the Storm.
Kelsey Plum (1-for-8) had just two points, and Wilson wasn’t great from the field (9-for-21) in Game 1. Yes, veteran Tiffany Hayes had 20 points off the bench, but that’s what makes this Las Vegas team so special.
The Aces are loaded with championship experience and heady veterans, making things tough on the Storm on the offensive end all night.
With Magbegor’s status once again in question, I’m worried about Seattle keeping this game close.
The Storm did not close the season strong – ranking seventh in net rating after the Olympic break – and they have been one of the worst shooting teams (ninth in effective field goal percentage) all season long.
To knock off this Aces team, you have to be able to score at a high level, and Seattle’s 67 points in Game 1 simply isn’t going to get the job done on any night.
With the Storm falling to 9-12 ATS on the road after Game 1, I’ll fade them in Game 2 and take the Aces to advance to the second round.
Pick: Aces -9 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.