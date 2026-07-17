Storm vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, July 17

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are coming off a loss to a streaking Golden State Valkyries team, but they are in a prime spot to bounce back on Friday against the Seattle Storm.

Seattle is just 6-20 in the 2026 season, and it has struggled mightily on the road, going 2-12 in 14 games. The Fever (8-5 at home) have dropped to the No. 6 spot in the WNBA standings, but they remain in the top five in the league in net rating.

These teams met back on May 17, with Indiana winning by 11 points at home. Seattle’s offense has been extremely shaky this season (13th in offensive rating, 14th in points per game), as it is relying heavily on young players like Dominique Malonga, Flau’jae Johnson and more to play big minutes.

Seattle’s intention since the offseason has been to rebuild, letting several key veterans walk in free agency. So, that should give a Fever team with Finals expectations a chance to pick up a win and potentially jump in the standings.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Friday’s contest.

Storm vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +8.5 (-110)

Fever -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Storm: +320

Fever: -410

Total

174.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Storm vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): ION

Storm record: 6-20

Fever record: 14-10

Storm vs. Fever Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Taina Mair -- out

Ezi Magbegor -- out

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark -- probable

Aliyah Boston -- questionable

Storm vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-152)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Clark from beyond the arc against this Seattle defense:

Since returning from a back injury earlier this month, Clark has really struggled shooting the 3-ball, going 3-for-19 in three games. She’s only made one shot from deep in each of those matchups, dropping her season-loing 3-point percentage to 32.0 percent.

Clark is a volume shooter from beyond the arc, so taking any UNDER on her comes with some risk. However, she’s been on a minutes limit since returning, failing to clear 26 minutes in any of her three games.

Now, she takes on a Seattle team that is No. 1 in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage. Clark was 2-for-4 from beyond the arc in her first meeting with the Storm, and she’s only posted seven games with three or more made 3-pointers this season.

If the star guard remains on a minutes limit, the UNDER is a great bet on Friday.

Storm vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

The Storm have really struggled on the road this season, going 6-8 against the spread with an average scoring margin of minus-10.1 points per game.

Seattle already has a double-digit loss on the road against this Fever team, and I don’t think it can keep up on the offensive end.

Indiana is No. 2 in the WNBA in both offensive rating and effective field goal percentage while the Storm are 14th in points per game and 13th in both offensive rating and eFG%. Seattle has just six wins all season long, and it’s lost back-to-back road games against much worse offensive teams in Washington and Chicago.

Even though Indiana is just .500 against the spread when favored at home, I think this line is a little too short for the Fever, who should be able to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss against a tough Golden State team.

Pick: Fever -8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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