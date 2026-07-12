Storm vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, July 12

Sunday’s WNBA action features an afternoon matchup between the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics, two young teams that are in different stages of their respective rebuilds.

Seattle (6-18 this season) is in the first year of a complete tear down to build around top picks Dominique Malonga, Flau’jae Johnson and Awa Fam, and it ranks 14th in the WNBA standings while also posting the No. 13 net rating in the league.

Washington’s rebuild has been going on for a few seasons, and it has a few clear cornerstone pieces in Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen around veteran Shakira Austin. The Mystics are 10-10 through 20 games, and they split two games in Seattle with the Storm earlier in the season.

Washington hasn’t played since scoring just 49 points in a loss to the Golden State Valkyries on July 6, yet it is favored by multiple possessions on Sunday.

The Storm have struggled on the road in 2026, winning two of their 12 games, and they’re coming off an 11-point loss to Atlanta on Thursday night.

I’m eyeing a player prop and a side for Sunday’s matchup as the Mystics look to hold on to the eighth and final playoff spot in the W.

Storm vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +6.5 (-115)

Mystics -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Storm: +180

Mystics: -218

Total

162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Storm vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Sunday, July 12

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): KOMO-TV, MNMT, WNBA League Pass, Prime Video – Seattle

Storm record: 6-18

Mystics record: 10-10

Storm vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Ezi Magbegor – out

Taina Mair – out

Mystics Injury Report

Sonia Citron – probable

Alicia Florez – questionable

Storm vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Shakira Austin 8+ Rebounds (-174)

Earlier this season, Austin had a 13-rebound game against the Storm, clearing this line in one of her two meetings against them.

Seattle has struggled on the glass all season long, ranking 14th in opponent rebounds per game and dead last in rebound percentage (47.1 percent).

So, this is a solid matchup for Austin and Iriafen, the two mainstays in this Washington frontcourt.

Austin is averaging 9.3 rebounds per game in the 2026 season, and she’s cleared this line in six consecutive games. Overall, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft has eight or more boards in 14 of her 19 appearances this season.

She’s easily one of my favorite player prop targets for this four-game slate on Sunday.

Storm vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

The Storm and Mystics combined for 182 and 142 points in their first two meetings of the season, and oddsmakers have set today’s total right in the middle of that at 162.5.

Washington may be the better team in this game, but it is also 0-3 against the spread as a home favorite. So, asking this Mystics team to cover a 6.5-point spread may be a little much.

Instead, I’m eyeing the total – specifically the UNDER – in this matinee matchup.

The Mystics have hit the UNDER in half of their games this season, and they profile as a perfect team for low-scoring games. Washington is 14th in the WNBA in pace, 15th in offensive rating and third in defensive rating. The Mystics want to grind teams to a halt and win in the half court, and they have a lot of young, athletic players that can make things tough on opposing offenses.

The Storm aren’t too different, as they rank seventh in defensive rating, 13th in offensive rating and 14th in points per game. The UNDER has hit in 14 of the Storm’s 24 games this season – the highest percentage in the WNBA.

I think this total is a touch too high, especially if Washington is able to control the pace in this game. The Mystics have combined for less than 162.5 points in four of their last five matchups.

Pick: UNDER 162.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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