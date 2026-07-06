Sun vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, July 6

The Minnesota Lynx are coming off a loss – something that hasn’t been said a lot in the 2026 season – heading into Monday’s meeting with the struggling Connecticut Sun.

The Sun have just four wins in the 2026 season, losing on Thursday night to the Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers, which ended a short two-game winning streak.

Now, the Sun are 15.5-point road underdogs against a Lynx team that has covered the spread at a higher rate than any team in the W this season. Minnesota is 15-5 straight up and against the spread, including a league-best 6-3 record against the spread at home.

Led by rookie Olivia Miles, the Lynx have made the most of the start of the season, even with star forward Napheesa Collier (ankle) sidelined. She has been ruled out for Monday’s contest.

The Sun are 10-10 against the spread despite their awful win/loss record, but can they hang with this Lynx squad?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s showdown.

Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sun +15.5 (-110)

Lynx -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sun: +850

Lynx: -1450

Total

167.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sun vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, Victory+ Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Sun record: 4-16

Lynx record: 15-5

Sun vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Sun Injury Report

Aneesah Morrow -- out

Lynx Injury Report

Napheesa Collier -- out

Dorka Juhasz -- probable

Emma Cechova -- out

Olivia Miles -- questionable

Sun vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Olivia Miles UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-195)

Olivia Miles has put together an extremely impressive rookie season, but her 3-point shot is still a work in progress.

While Miles is averaging 1.1 made 3s on 3.4 attempts per game, both of those numbers are buoyed by the fact that she was 8-for-11 from 3 in a win over Golden State earlier this season.

Outside of that game, Miles has made two or more shots from deep just three times in her other 18 games, and she was 0-for-4 from deep on Friday in a loss to the New York Liberty.

That dropped Miles to just 30.9 percent from beyond the arc, and that number is much, much worse without the Golden State game.

I’m going to fade Miles again with the Sun in town, as CT is in the middle of the pack in opponent 3s made (eighth) in the 2026 season.

Sun vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

The Lynx are the best team in the WNBA against the spread, and they have an impressive net rating of plus-11.8 in the 2026 season.

Even though Connecticut has played better over its last 10 games – ranking ninth in the league in net rating – I can’t get behind the Sun against a true WNBA Finals contender.

CT has four road losses by 16 or more points in the 2026 season, and it has won just one of nine road games overall.

I’ll trust the Lynx to take care of business with their sights set on securing the No. 1 seed in the league later on this season.

Pick: Lynx -15.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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