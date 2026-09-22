Sun vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, Sept. 22

The Washington Mystics are rolling right now, winning seven of their last 10 games and two in a row to keep themselves in the mix for the No. 6 seed – or better – in the WNBA this season.

Washington is set as a massive favorite at home on Tuesday night, as it takes on the Connecticut Sun, who have just 10 wins in the 2026 campaign. The Sun are coming off a 12-point loss to Minnesota over the weekend, the team’s fifth in a row.

The Mystics are 2-1 against Connecticut this season, and they’re looking to build on an upset win over the Indiana Fever in their last game. Washington has the No. 2 defense in the league this season, and it has a young core that could be tough to take out in a playoff series.

Washington is looking to take a full game lead over Dallas and New York, who played on Monday and both lost.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on Tuesday night.

Sun vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sun +16.5 (-118)

Mystics -16.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Sun: +900

Mystics: -1600

Total

159.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Sun vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 22

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass

Sun record: 10-32

Mystics record: 26-16

Sun vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Sun Injury Report

Kennedy Burke – out

Brittney Griner – out

Olivia Nelson-Ododa – out

Saniya Rivers – out

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Sun vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kiki Iriafen OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-117)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Iriafen is a great prop target against CT:

Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen has played in two of the three games against the Sun in the 2026 campaign, pulling down 14 and 10 boards in those matchups.

The two-time All-Star has eight straight games with at least 10 rebounds, pushing her season average to 9.6 per game.

The Sun are 10th in the league in rebound percentage and ninth in opponent rebounds per game this season, and they’re down two frontcourt pieces in Brittney Griner and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

With the Mystics looking to move up in the standings, I expect a pretty big workload for Iriafen on Tuesday night.

Sun vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

So far this season, the Mystics and Sun have combined for 169, 125 and 176 points in their three games, with both teams reaching 80 points in two of those matchups.

The Mystics profile as an elite UNDER team since they are 12th in offensive rating and No. 2 in defensive rating, yet they’ve actually hit the OVER in more than half of their games.

Both of Washington’s wins have cleared this number, and the OVER has hit in 12 of the Mystics 20 home games this season.

Even with the Sun short-handed, I still think the OVER is worth a look since their defense has fallen off as of late. CT has allowed 89 or more points in five straight games, and it has hit the OVER in 13 of 21 games on the road.

Washington has one of the best scoring defenses in the W, but with oddsmakers expecting a blowout, I think 160 points is pretty reasonable for these teams on Tuesday.

Pick: OVER 159.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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