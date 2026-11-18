Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns picked up a huge upset win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, and now they’re favored on the road against the struggling Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Phoenix is just 1-3 on the road and one of the worst teams against the spread this season, yet it could get back to .500 with a win on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Kings are off to a slow start, losing 12 of their first 13 games even though rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. has been ready for the next level from day one.

Acuff leads a weird roster that has veterans like Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine who seem to be looking for their next destination – potentially as soon as the trade deadline this season.

Phoenix was a top defensive team last season, but it hasn't found the same success on that side of the ball in the 2026-27 campaign. Will that change against a Kings squad that is one of the three worst in the league in net rating?

Here’s a breakdown of this Western Conference battle, including the latest odds, a player prop to consider and my game prediction.

Suns vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns -6.5 (-115)

Kings +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Suns: -257

Kings: +211

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Suns vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family 3TV, NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Suns record: 6-7

Kings record: 1-12

Suns vs. Kings Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Mark Williams – out

Kings Injury Report

Precious Achiuwa – questionable

De’Andre Hunter – questionable

Sea Pedulla – out

Jonathan Mogbo – out

Maxime Raynaud – out

Ben Simmons – out

Suns vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 24.5 Points (-107)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Acuff should have a big game against this Phoenix defense:

Sacramento Kings rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. has an insane usage rate this season, but he’s put up some big numbers in the process.

The 2026 lottery pick is averaging 25.5 points per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from 3. The efficiency isn’t great for Acuff, but he’s taking 22.7 shots per game, attempting at least 20 shots from the field in 12 of his 13 matchups. The one game he fell short? He took 19 shots in that one.

Acuff has scored 25 or more points in seven games this season, and I love Wednesday’s matchup at home against a Phoenix Suns team that ranks 25th in defensive rating and 21st in opponent points per game. The Suns are also 22nd in points per game allowed to opposing point guards.

As long as Acuff continues to have the green light for Sacramento, he should be in the mix to clear this line on Wednesday.

Suns vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

These teams are two of the worst defenses in the league this season, so it’s possible that we’ll see a high-scoring affair on Wednesday.

The Kings rank 29th in the league in defensive rating and allow 121.2 points per game. While the Sacramento offense isn’t super efficient, the team is seventh in the league in pace.

A few extra possessions could also push this total up, as the Suns are 17th in points per game on offense and 21st in points allowed per game on defense. On top of that, Phoenix is just 25th in defensive rating.

While the Suns pulled off an impressive upset of Denver on Monday, I don’t love laying this many points with them on the road when they’re just 4-9 against the spread.

Instead, I’ll take the OVER, which has hit in over half of the games for both of these teams in the 2026-27 season.

Pick: OVER 227.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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