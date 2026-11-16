Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 16

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are looking to defend home court on Monday night, as they’ll take on the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back.

The Suns lost on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Lakers, and they hold a 5-7 record this season, including an 0-3 mark on the road. The Suns are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, which is a major issue against a Denver team that is known to be elite on the offensive end.

Denver beat Phoenix earlier this season in an NBA Cup Group Stage matchup, relying on 39 points from Jamal Murray and 31 points from Christian Braun to get it done.

Phoenix made the playoffs last season, but the new-look Suns roster is off to a slow start, especially on the defensive end.

Oddsmakers have set Denver as a 9.5-point favorite at home, as it looks to take a third game in a row and get to 8-4.

Here’s a full look at the odds, a player prop to bet, my prediction and more for this Western Conference battle.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns +9.5 (-110)

Nuggets -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Suns: +320

Nuggets: -406

Total

228.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Suns vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 16

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family 3TV, Altitude, NBA League Pass

Suns record: 5-7

Nuggets record: 7-4

Suns vs. Nuggets Injury Report

Suns Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Nuggets Injury Report

Cam Whitmore – out

DaRon Holmes II – out

Julian Strawther – out

Ryan Nembhard – out

Suns vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Jamal Murray OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-177)

I’m targeting Murray as one of my favorite props of the night , as the Suns have struggled to defend the 3 all season:

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been lights out from beyond the arc in the 2026-27 season, making 49.4 percent of his attempts heading into Monday’s matchup with the Suns.

Murray torched the Suns for 39 points earlier this season, making seven of his nine shots from beyond the arc in that game. He’s also made at least three shots from deep in seven of his 11 games despite taking just 7.4 per night.

The Suns are one of the worst defenses in the league, ranking 26th in defensive rating, 25th in opponent 3s made per game and 26th in opponent 3-point percentage.

I expect Murray to continue to attack the Suns from the perimeter on Monday after his dazzling shooting performance against them in late October.

Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

The Nuggets have won two games in a row and are heavily favored at home against a Phoenix team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

The Suns have yet to win a game on the road this season (0-3), and they enter this matchup with the worst against the spread record in the league (3-9).

Phoenix’s defense has been atrocious, ranking 26th in the league in defensive rating and 23rd in opponent points per game. On top of that, the Suns have a minus-4.2 net rating in the 2026-27 season.

That makes this a great matchup for Denver, which has already beaten Phoenix – on the road – in the 2026-27 season. The Nuggets got off to a slow start, but they’re now three games over .500 and have the No. 9 offense in the league.

With the Suns short-handed in the frontcourt (Mark Williams remains out), Jokic should have a field day in this matchup.

Pick: Nuggets -9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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