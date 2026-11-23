An interesting Western Conference matchup is set for Monday night, as Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns go on the road to play Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans has won just one of its last 10 games and is on a three-game skid heading into the first meeting between these teams this season. The Pelicans have slipped into the bottom five in the league in net rating, but they are expected to have Williamson (probable) and Trey Murphy III (probable) in this matchup.

After a slow start to the season, the Suns are back over .500 and in the mix for a playoff spot in the West. The No. 8 seed in the league last season, Phoenix has won three games in a row and seven of its last 10, going from a 0-3 team on the road to 3-3.

Phoenix is favored in Monday’s matchup, and it’s looking to continue to move up in defensive rating after starting the year as one of the worst defensive teams in the league.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference clash on Nov. 23.

Suns vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns -3.5 (-105)

Pelicans +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Suns: -155

Pelicans: +131

Total

233.5 (Over -109/Under -110)

Suns vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): Gulf Coast Sports, Arizona’s Family 3TV, NBA League Pass

Suns record: 8-7

Pelicans record: 5-13

Suns vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Ryan Dunn – questionable

Mark Williams – out

Pelicans Injury Report

Malik Dia – questionable

Bennedict Mathurin – out

Trey Murphy III – probable

Bryce McGowens – probable

Dejounte Murray – out

Jaron Pierre Jr. – probable

Julian Reese – questionable

Trendon Watford – out

Zion Williamson – probable

Suns vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Zion Williamson OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-125)

Each day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite prop bets for the NBA action, and I’m targeting Zion on the boards against this Phoenix frontcourt:

Pelicans star Zion Williamson is averaging just 5.4 rebounds per game this season, but he’s pulled down six or more boards in four straight games and eight of his 16 appearances overall.

Now, the former No. 1 overall pick has a favorable matchup at home against a Phoenix team that remains without starting center Mark Williams. The Suns’ frontcourt has struggled to control the boards this season, ranking 29th in the league in rebound percentage and 24th in opponent rebounds per game.

While Williamson elite athleticism has never translated to impressive rebounding numbers, he should be in the mix to clear his season average in this matchup. Zion is averaging just over 10 rebound chances per game, so it’s certainly feasible for him to grab six or more boards for the fifth game in a row on Monday.

Suns vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

New Orleans is getting healthier with Trey Murphy III expected to play on Monday, but I’m buying this recent resurgence from the Suns.

Phoenix is on a three-game winning streak and has won seven of its last 10 games, moving up to 18th in the league in net rating. The Pelicans (26th in net rating) are just 3-9 straight up against teams that are over .500, and they’re a bottom-10 team in both offense and defense.

The Suns’ defense has been an issue to open the season, but is there anyone for New Orleans that really scares this team? The Pelicans have two solid players in Murphy and Williamson, but the rest of the team is a mix of young guys and questionable veterans that don’t fit together at all.

New Orleans is just 1-9 in its last 10 games and has lost three games in a row. The lone win? Against the Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors.

I’m taking Phoenix to win outright on Monday night.

Pick: Suns Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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