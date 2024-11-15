Suns vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Friday, Nov. 15
Two of the best teams in the Western Conference face off in the NBA Cup on Friday, as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix is down star forward Kevin Durant, and it’s coming off a tough loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. However, the Suns did get a win in NBA Cup Group Play on Tuesday over Utah.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder only have two losses on the season — to Denver and Golden State — and oddsmakers have favored them by seven points in this matchup.
Bradley Beal has also been ruled out for this matchup – the second straight game that he’ll miss.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best prop bets to place and my prediction for Friday’s NBA Cup action.
Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Suns +8 (-110)
- Thunder -8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Suns: +280
- Thunder: -355
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, NBA League Pass
- Suns record: 9-3
- Thunder record: 10-2
Suns vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Kevin Durant – out
- Grayson Allen – questionable
- Jusuf Nurkic – questionable
- Collin Gillespie – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Caruso – out
- Alex Ducas – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Best NBA Prop Bets for Suns vs. Thunder
Phoenix Suns Prop Bets
- Tyus Jones OVER 7.5 Assists (+115)
With Bradly Beal and Kevin Durant out, Tyus Jones should have an even bigger role than usual handling the ball for the Suns. He finished with eight assists on Wednesday with Beal out, and he's averaging 6.5 assists per game on the season, clearing this number four times in 12 games.
At plus money, this is worth a shot for a player averaging 11.8 potential assists per game on the season.
Oklahoma City Thunder Prop Bets
- Jalen Williams OVER 22.5 Points (-115)
J-Dub has been on a heater for the Thunder, scoring 23 or more points in four of his last six games, pushing his season average to 20.8 points per game. Since Chet Holmgren went down against Golden State, Williams has 28 and 31 points in his last two games, taking 34 shots overall.
The expanded role has paid off for Williams, and I expect him to get all the touches he can handle with Holmgren and Alex Caruso ruled out for Friday’s game.
Suns vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
A lot of this game is going to depend on the Suns ability to attack the paint against a Thunder team that is down Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams at center.
Still OKC ranks No. 1 in the league in defensive rating and held the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans to just 88 points on Wednesday.
Phoenix’s ceiling is lower without KD and Beal, and it has been awful against the spread this season, going just 4-8 overall.
OKC is 8-4 against the spread, and I question how the Suns match up defensively against SGA, Jalen Williams and this high-powered attack.
With the Suns dealing with injury woes, I’ll back the Thunder to cover in this NBA Cup clash.
Pick: Thunder -8 (-110)
