Suns vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

The Phoenix Suns have had a light schedule to open the 2026-27 season, playing just four games heading into Monday’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

Monday’s game is the eighth time that Stephen Curry and the Warriors will take the floor, and they’re coming off a win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Golden State appears to be going after the second night of this back-to-back, as they sat Curry and Draymond Green on Sunday. The Warriors dropped their first three games of the season, but they’ve turned things around since, going 4-0 over their last four games.

Devin Booker and the Suns were a playoff team in the 2025-26 season, but the loss of Mark Williams has been detrimental to Phoenix’s 2026-27 season. The Suns are a bottom five team in the league in net rating and their only win came at home against a Curry-less Warriors team.

Can Golden State get revenge on Monday?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference clash on Nov. 2.

Suns vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns +2.5 (-103)

Warriors -2.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Suns: +125

Warriors: -149

Total

227.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Suns vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family 3TV, Suns Live, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Suns record: 1-3

Warriors record: 4-3

Suns vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Drew Timme – out

Mark Williams – out

Warriors Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Suns vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Steph Curry OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-131)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I love this prop for Curry against Phoenix:

Curry sat out Sunday’s win over the Clippers, but he’s set to return on the second night of a back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns, who have really struggled to defend the 3-ball this season.

Phoenix ranks 29th in the NBA so far this season in opponent 3-pointers made and dead last in opponent 3-point percentage (43.9 percent). So, I’m going to take the greatest shooter of all-time to clear his low 3-point prop on Monday.

Curry is shooting 44.0 percent from 3 across five games this season, attempting 10 3-pointers per game. He’s finished with six and eight made 3s in his last two contests, and I expect him to stay hot against this struggling Suns defense.

The Warriors have made a point to get Curry as many shots as he can handle (50 over his last two games), and it’s translated into a nice little winning streak. He’s one of my favorite player props on the board in a 15-game slate on Monday.

Suns vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

Can the Golden State winning streak continue?

The Warriors rode a 37-point showing from rookie Yaxel Lendeborg on Sunday to a win over the Clippers, and they’re favored at home against a struggling Suns team with Curry and Green expected to return.

After an 0-3 start, Golden State ranks sixth in offensive rating and 13th in net rating while the Suns are 27th in net rating with the lone win coming against the Curry-less Warriors.

I’m not high on this Phoenix team right now, as the calling card for it during the 2025-26 season was the defense (top-10 in the league). Now, the Suns are dead last in defensive rating through four games, allowing 124.5 points per game.

The Warriors are a much more dangerous team with Curry in the lineup, and I like them at home where they’ve won two of three games in the 2026-27 season.

Pick: Warriors Moneyline (-149 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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