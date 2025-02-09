Super Bowl Betting Promos: Get Exclusive Codes and up to $2,959 in Sportsbook Bonuses for Chiefs vs. Eagles
While the Kansas City Chiefs have visions of a three-peat in New Orleans, we’re serving up four impressive Super Bowl betting promos you can claim in any legal and eligible sports betting state in the U.S.
Read on as we break down the best welcome bonuses from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings this Super Bowl Sunday.
Best Super Bowl Betting Promos
- BetMGM: Up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
- Caesars Sportsbook: Up to a $1,059 bonus bet - CLAIM NOW
- FanDuel: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win - CLAIM NOW
- DraftKings: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly - CLAIM NOW
BetMGM Bonus Code: Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets
Create a new sportsbook account using our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500 today, and BetMGM will refund your first wager, up to $1,500 in bonus bets, if you lose. Here are the details:
- You must deposit at least $10 and place a real money wager on any Super Bowl market.
- If your wager settles as a loss, BetMGM will return the entire amount, up to $1,500, as bonus bets. If you win, you do not receive a bonus.
- If you bet less than $50, BetMGM will award one bonus bet. If you wager more than $50, you’ll receive bonus bets — each worth 20% of your bet.
- BetMGM bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
We highly recommend this BetMGM welcome bonus to bettors who can maximize the offer with an initial $1,500 bet. If you win, you keep the cash, and if you lose, you receive five $300 bonus bets.
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Up to a $1,059 Bonus Bet
Enter Sports Illustrated’s Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR1000 to lock in a second chance bet worth up to $1,059. If you lose your first bet with Caesars, the sportsbook will return your full stake in the form of one bonus bet. Check out the following key terms of this offer:
- You must make a $10 minimum deposit and $1 minimum wager on any Super Bowl market.
- If you lose your bet, Caesars will give you one bonus bet of equal value, up to $1,059.
- If you win your bet, you keep the winnings but do not receive a bonus bet.
- Caesars Sportsbook bonus bets expire 14 days after landing in your account.
Second in total value to BetMGM's offer, Caesars Sportsbook's Big Game bonus is an attractive promo for first-time bettors.
Second in total value to BetMGM’s offer, Caesars Sportsbook’s Big Game bonus is an attractive promo for first-time bettors.
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.]
FanDuel Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets if you Win
FanDuel Sportsbook is giving new users a shot at $200 in bonus bets when they bet on the Big Game. Simply deposit and bet $5 on any Super Bowl market, and you’ll unlock $200 in bonus bets if you win. Here’s how you can claim the offer:
- You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started
- Deposit and wager at least $5, and you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets if you win.
- If you lose your first bet, you will not receive a bonus.
- All FanDuel bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW
Since you have to win your first $5 wager with FanDuel, we suggest avoiding plus-money bets. Check out FanDuel’s extensive list of scoring props and game props to identify a Yes-No market heavily favoring one outcome to give yourself the best shot at $200 in bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
DraftKings Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly
Unlike the FanDuel welcome bonus, DraftKings’ Big Game offer guarantees new users an immediate boost to their bankrolls. Regardless of the outcome of your first $5 wager, the sportsbook will release a hefty $200 in bonus bets to your account instantly. Here’s the scoop:
- You must deposit and wager at least $5 on any Super Bowl market.
- Win or lose, you’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets. You’ll also receive the regular winnings from your bet
- Your DraftKings bonus bets will expire in seven days.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
DraftKings’ Big Game welcome offer is a no-brainer for any bettor. With a guaranteed $200 bonus, you can take a bigger swing with your initial $5 wager. Even if you lose, you’ll still have eight $25 bonus bets waiting for you.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Compare the Best Super Bowl Betting Promos
With four lucrative welcome offers up for grabs, you can claim up to almost $3,000 in sportsbook bonuses ahead of Super Bowl 59. Here’s how each offer stacks up:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
Super Bowl Betting Promo
Promo Code
SI1500
SICZR1000
No code required
No code required
Bonus Form
1 or 5 bonus bets
1 bonus bet
$200 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
Minimum Deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum Bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to Use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
