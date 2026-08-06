Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team Ahead of 2026 Preseason (Rams Ahead of Bills, Ravens)
Football is in the air and the 2026 NFL season is going to be here before we know it.
The Seattle Seahawks were 60-1 long shots to win the Super Bowl prior to the preseason last year, which ended a seven-year streak of 12-1 or shorter preseason odds to win it all.
Will we see another underdog reign supreme this season, or will one of the big dogs win the big game?
Let’s take a look at the Super Bowl odds for every NFL team ahead of the 2026 preseason.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Super Bowl LXI Odds for Every Team
- Los Angeles Rams: +550
- Buffalo Bills: +1000
- Baltimore Ravens: +1000
- Seattle Seahawks: +1100
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1600
- New England Patriots: +1600
- Kansas City Chiefs: +1600
- Los Angeles Chargers: +1700
- Houston Texans: +1800
- Green Bay Packers: +1800
- San Francisco 49ers: +1900
- Detroit Lions: +1900
- Denver Broncos: +2000
- Cincinnati Bengals: +2000
- Chicago Bears: +2400
- Dallas Cowboys: +2500
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +3000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5000
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +5000
- Minnesota Vikings: +5000
- Washington Commanders: +6000
- Indianapolis Colts: +6000
- New York Giants: +7000
- New Orleans Saints: +9000
- Carolina Panthers: +9000
- Tennessee Titans: +13000
- Atlanta Falcons: +13000
- Las Vegas Raiders: +15000
- New York Jets: +20000
- Cleveland Browns: +20000
- Miami Dolphins: +35000
- Arizona Cardinals: +50000
The Rams are well ahead of the rest of the league as the only team with odds shorter than 10-1 to win the Super Bowl, and they’re all the way down at +550. They’ve taken a step forward in each of the last few years, losing in the NFC Championship Game to the Seahawks last season.
Still, odds of +550 imply a 15.38% chance of the Rams winning the Super Bowl. That feels a bit high for any team before the season.
The Bills and Ravens are next up as the two AFC teams with the best chance of winning it all. Their 10-1 odds imply a more reasonable 9.09% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
The Seahawks sit in fourth at 11-1 as they look to follow in the Chiefs’ footsteps by winning two straight Super Bowls in the 2020s.
After that, though, there’s a glut of teams with odds between 15-1 and 20-1. There are 10 teams in that range, and the Bears and Cowboys aren’t too far behind at 24- and 25-1.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop