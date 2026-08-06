Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team Ahead of 2026 Preseason (Rams Ahead of Bills, Ravens)

Football is in the air and the 2026 NFL season is going to be here before we know it.

The Seattle Seahawks were 60-1 long shots to win the Super Bowl prior to the preseason last year, which ended a seven-year streak of 12-1 or shorter preseason odds to win it all.

Will we see another underdog reign supreme this season, or will one of the big dogs win the big game?

Let’s take a look at the Super Bowl odds for every NFL team ahead of the 2026 preseason.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Super Bowl LXI Odds for Every Team

Los Angeles Rams: +550

Buffalo Bills: +1000

Baltimore Ravens: +1000

Seattle Seahawks: +1100

Philadelphia Eagles: +1600

New England Patriots: +1600

Kansas City Chiefs: +1600

Los Angeles Chargers: +1700

Houston Texans: +1800

Green Bay Packers: +1800

San Francisco 49ers: +1900

Detroit Lions: +1900

Denver Broncos: +2000

Cincinnati Bengals: +2000

Chicago Bears: +2400

Dallas Cowboys: +2500

Jacksonville Jaguars: +3000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5000

Pittsburgh Steelers: +5000

Minnesota Vikings: +5000

Washington Commanders: +6000

Indianapolis Colts: +6000

New York Giants: +7000

New Orleans Saints: +9000

Carolina Panthers: +9000

Tennessee Titans: +13000

Atlanta Falcons: +13000

Las Vegas Raiders: +15000

New York Jets: +20000

Cleveland Browns: +20000

Miami Dolphins: +35000

Arizona Cardinals: +50000

The Rams are well ahead of the rest of the league as the only team with odds shorter than 10-1 to win the Super Bowl, and they’re all the way down at +550. They’ve taken a step forward in each of the last few years, losing in the NFC Championship Game to the Seahawks last season.

Still, odds of +550 imply a 15.38% chance of the Rams winning the Super Bowl. That feels a bit high for any team before the season.

The Bills and Ravens are next up as the two AFC teams with the best chance of winning it all. Their 10-1 odds imply a more reasonable 9.09% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks sit in fourth at 11-1 as they look to follow in the Chiefs’ footsteps by winning two straight Super Bowls in the 2020s.

After that, though, there’s a glut of teams with odds between 15-1 and 20-1. There are 10 teams in that range, and the Bears and Cowboys aren’t too far behind at 24- and 25-1.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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